Is Darren Waller Playing Tonight? Why Panthers’ TE Isn’t Getting Catches

Darren Waller has been a surprisingly crucial contributor so far this season for the Carolina Panthers.

That hasn’t been the case on Sunday Night Football in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, though.

Waller was shut out in the first half.

The veteran tight end entered the game with 10 catches for 112 yards on the season, including a two-touchdown game.

The Panthers scored 16 points in the first half, too.

Despite that, Waller wasn’t involved.

Is Darren Waller Playing Tonight?

Yes, Waller is healthy and active and on the field for the Panthers.

He simply wasn’t getting involved early at all.

Waller did technically have one target, but it was quite the humorous one. Bryce Young appeared to be throwing the ball away but missed everyone. It seemed like an intentional grounding. But the refs ruled that Young had targeted Waller, even though the ball landed 20 yards over his head and well into the end zone.

Certainly there was no chance Waller would’ve actually caught that target, but at least it was proof that he was in the game.

Why Isn’t Waller Catching Passes?

The tough part on this night for any secondary weapons is that the first half was the Tetairoa McMillan show.

Panthers QB Bryce Young hit McMillan nine times in the first half for 147 yards and a touchdown. He caught 9-of-10 targets before the intermission.

Beyond that, it was almost nothing.

John Metchie III had one catch for 10 yards on three targets.

Tommy Tremble caught all three of his first-half targets for nine yards.

Chuba Hubbard caught his lone target for seven yards.

AJ Dillon hauled in his lone target for five yards.

And then there was the single target for Waller that was incomplete.

The supposed WR2, Brycen Tremayne, wasn’t even targeted in the first half despite a lot of time on the field.

What Number is Darren Waller?

For those trying to spot Waller on the field, he’s wearing No. 88.

He hasn’t been in on every play. The Panthers have a lot of variety at tight end.

Tommy Tremble (82) came back after an early injury and is on the field often.

They also work in the inexperienced Mitchell Evans (84).

But in big spots and passing downs, as well as the red zone, Waller gets onto the field. He’s still dangerous, even if he doesn’t always get a consistent workload for the Panthers.