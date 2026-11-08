Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing Today? Why Panthers’ WR Started Slow vs. Broncos

The Carolina Panthers are playing an important game on Sunday. They’re hosting the Denver Broncos in a matchup of division leaders.

But these Panthers are just 3-4, and the NFC South Division is up for grabs for anyone.

So the last thing Carolina needed on Sunday was to get off to a poor start.

The first quarter ended with the scoreboard reading Broncos 10, Panthers 0.

Part of the problem? Carolina wasn’t getting any of the passing game stars involved.

Tetairoa McMillan was shut out in the first quarter.

Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing Today?

Yes, Tet is in uniform and playing on Sunday against the Broncos.

He wasn’t on the injury report and has no concerns on that front.

The Panthers simply didn’t complete a pass to him in the first quarter.

Bryce Young did throw the ball McMillan’s way once, but they didn’t connect on an incompletion.

Young attempted just four passes in the first quarter. He completed one to Mitchell Evans and one to Chuba Hubbard. His other incompletion went to Darren Waller.

Jalen Coker didn’t even have a target in the first quarter.

Watch for Patrick Surtain

One reason for concern on Sunday for McMillan is the matchup with the Broncos.

Denver’s defense is led by former Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, a superstar cornerback.

Surtain often follows the opposing team’s best receiver around and shuts them down.

If that’s what McMillan is up against on Sunday, it won’t be an easy day.