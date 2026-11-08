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Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing Today? Why Panthers’ WR Started Slow vs. Broncos

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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 04: Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates a second quarter touchdown against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are playing an important game on Sunday. They’re hosting the Denver Broncos in a matchup of division leaders.

But these Panthers are just 3-4, and the NFC South Division is up for grabs for anyone.

So the last thing Carolina needed on Sunday was to get off to a poor start.

The first quarter ended with the scoreboard reading Broncos 10, Panthers 0.

Part of the problem? Carolina wasn’t getting any of the passing game stars involved.

Tetairoa McMillan was shut out in the first quarter.

Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing Today?

Tetairoa McMillan walks on the field at Panthers training camp.
GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 26: Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during a joint practice with the Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers Practice Fields on August 26, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Yes, Tet is in uniform and playing on Sunday against the Broncos.

He wasn’t on the injury report and has no concerns on that front.

The Panthers simply didn’t complete a pass to him in the first quarter.

Bryce Young did throw the ball McMillan’s way once, but they didn’t connect on an incompletion.

Young attempted just four passes in the first quarter. He completed one to Mitchell Evans and one to Chuba Hubbard. His other incompletion went to Darren Waller.

Jalen Coker didn’t even have a target in the first quarter.

Watch for Patrick Surtain

Patrick Surtain II.
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 26: Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos reacts after sustaining an injury while breaking up a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the game at Empower Field At Mile High on October 26, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

One reason for concern on Sunday for McMillan is the matchup with the Broncos.

Denver’s defense is led by former Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, a superstar cornerback.

Surtain often follows the opposing team’s best receiver around and shuts them down.

If that’s what McMillan is up against on Sunday, it won’t be an easy day.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is Tetairoa McMillan Playing Today? Why Panthers’ WR Started Slow vs. Broncos

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