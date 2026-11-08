Riley Moss Injury Update: Broncos CB Has Scary Moment vs. Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne was carrying the ball with some serious effort on a second quarter rush on Sunday.

Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss waited to make the tackle, and he wrapped up with both arms — but the play ended in an injury.

Moss stayed down after the play, a scary moment where it wasn’t initially clear how much Moss was moving.

Here’s what happened.

Riley Moss Injury Update

Riley Moss did what he could to bring down the backup Panthers RB Trevor Etienne.

But Moss had to get his head low to bring down the big back with a hit.

Etienne’s knee was at the height of Moss’ head, and he took the full brunt of that knee to the front of his facemask/helmet.

Moss went down and seemed to struggle to move for a few minutes.

Riley Moss Injury News

There was at least a bit of good news eventually shown by the CBS broadcast.

They showed Moss walking under his own power with trainers to the locker room.

Moss didn’t appear to be moving at full strength, but the fact that he was up and walking was good news after how the injury looked initially.