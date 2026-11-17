As the team leave the bye week and prepare for their Week 11 clash with the New Orleans Saints, the Chicago Bears’ head coach Ben Johnson announced on Nov. 17 an update on cornerback Kyler Gordon’s shoulder injury.

The slot CB is day-to-day, per Johnson, and his availability for this weekend is up in the air as of Tuesday.

Kyler Gordon Day-to-Day With Shoulder Injury

“Kyler Gordon has a shoulder injury, which is a ‘day to day’ situation per Ben Johnson. “We’ll see as the week goes on.” Gordon injured that left shoulder on the Tez Johnson deep ball vs. Tampa but finished the game. He was not at practice Monday”. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported on Tuesday after Johnson spoke to the media.

“We’ll see” is certainly not an encouraging or ringing endorsement of a player’s ability to be able to suit up this coming week, but it leaves the door open for him to participate in some form.

Not practicing Monday is also not a particularly desirable sign for Bears fans.

Gordon Has Played 4 Consecutive Games Since Return

After being activated off of PUP, where he started the season due to a calf injury on Oct. 17, Gordon has played in four consecutive games since Week 6.

Although Gordon’s work in pass coverage still has some way to go, the nickelback has been a demon in both run defense and, surprisingly, pass rush, where he has amassed 4 sacks – although three of which were against the Atlanta Falcons in his season debut.

Further practice reports this coming week will give a better indication as to whether the team will see the 26-year old suit up on Sunday.