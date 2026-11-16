Browns Get Warning After Sixth Deshaun Watson Game-Winning Drive of 2026

With Deshaun Watson’s return to the lineup in Week 10, the Cleveland Browns once again earned a dramatic comeback victory. Watson led the Browns on a game-winning drive in the final minutes of regulation to win 27-24.

The Browns improved to 6-4 with the victory. In all six wins, Watson has a game-winning drive. The signal-caller has also registered four fourth-quarter comebacks.

Still, analysts from The Athletic aren’t completely bought into the idea the Browns are true AFC contenders. While the Athletic’s Austin Mock offered praise for the Browns, they came across as back-handed compliments, as Mock predicted the team could have some serious regression over the final two months of the season.

“The most impressive thing Monken has done is turn Watson into a quarterback that gives him a chance to win,” wrote Mock. “And the Browns have certainly done that this season, though going 6-2 in one-score games and winning 60 percent of your games with a minus-32 point differential might not be sustainable.

A team with those metrics is due for some regression, so don’t mistake this Browns team for ‘good…’

“Again, I’m not sure that they’re actually a playoff team.”

It’s understandable why Mock essentially argued the Browns are fluky. They don’t start fast. In fact, during the first quarter, they get out-played and out-coached regularly. Then, they need dramatic fourth-quarter comebacks to win.

So far, they have been getting that. But it’s unsustainable success.

Still, to call the Browns not a good football team might be a little harsh. They do currently sit in the No. 7 spot of the AFC wild card picture.

Cleveland has eight weeks remaining in its season. Things can change quickly in the NFL. If the Browns don’t find more routine ways to win soon, they are team that’s a candidate to need help to make the playoffs.