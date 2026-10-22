Ex-Cowboys Star Takes Swipe at Jerry Jones Amid Struggles

Let’s start by saying that when it comes to Dallas Cowboys analysis, there is probably some bias when it comes to the view from former Cowboys Pro Bowler Terrell Owens. Remember, Owens was coming off three straight 1,000-yards, 10-touchdown seasons in Dallas when the Cowboys abruptly cut him in 2009, and Owens has shown no signs of forgiveness toward owner Jerry Jones for that. He is not about to start now.

But Owens was asked about the state of the Cowboys at 2-4 this season, and whether quarterback Dak Prescott deserves some blame for the early stumbles. Owens, speaking on his “Get TO the Point” podcast, quickly turned the focus to Jones.

Blame Jerry Jones & Stephen Jones

Owens cites the fact that the Cowboys have two $100 million receivers, which they don’t–CeeDee Lamb is on a $136 million contract, while George Pickens will likely wind up with a $100 million-plus contract, though he’s on a one-year, $27 million deal now. Still, all in all, Owens drops the blame on Jones.

Asked about Prescott, Owens said: “I go a little further than that. You start blaming Stephen Jones and Jerry Jones. They’re the ones that are making those decisions. Those are the guys that are shelling out $100 million receivers that are not putting up $100 million production. So, that’s that. I already told you about playmaking and game-changing. That’s where all of that comes into play. Bro, you gotta have some playmakers. You got to have some game-changers.

“And then I don’t know who the offensive coordinator is, but you got to call some explosive plays. But in order to have explosive plays, you got to have explosive players. Typically, the Dallas Cowboys are known for good running backs, good offensive line, and you got some playmakers at receiver. Game-changers. That’s not happening.”

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Cowboys Not Using Weapons

Certainly, in the early part of the season, Lamb was a game-changer for the Cowboys, and Pickens has improved lately. But Owens sees the issue for Dallas as one of the Joneses paying the wrong people, and the coaching staff misusing its players.

Said Owens: “It starts from the top down. At some point, yeah, you’re paying all these guys money, but then again, everybody that’s calling the plays, they’re making money, too. So the offensive coordinator, they got to put these players that they have in positions to win, according to what their abilities are. … I am not gonna put all the weight on Dak.”