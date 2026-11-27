The Dallas Cowboys faithful saw the team lose in truly humiliating fashion on Thanksgiving, going from a 21-point lead, 31-10, late on in the third quarter, to losing the match on a last-minute 60-yard field goal, 39-38 from the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Jake Elliot.

To compound insult to injury, not only did the Cowboys lose to an Eagles team on their third starting quarterback of the season after Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the year and Tanner McKee was benched, but the man who lead their division rivals to victory actually started the season on the Cowboys.

Why Did the Cowboys Release Joe Milton?

Milton lost the backup job in Dallas to Sam Howell and saw himself cut on Aug. 31.

After spending the first month-and-a-half on the Cowboys’ practice squad, ended up being signed by the Eagles in mid-October amid their ever-deteriorating quarterback situation.

Having put up 331 passing yards and 3 touchdowns against the Cowboys, there is no question that Dallas may well be having releaser’s remorse.

The Cowboys Originally Traded For Joe Milton

To make matters worse is the fact that Dallas gave up draft capital for Milton, giving up a fifth round pick and getting back a seventh in the deal for the former Tennessee Volunteer back in April 2025.

Milton played in 4 games without a start for Dallas in 2025 before getting relegated to the practice squad at the end of this past offseason just over a year later.

Suffice to say, another very criticize-able move from head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who could be in the last-chance saloon after Thursday afternoon’s loss/