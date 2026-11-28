If there was hope for the Dallas Cowboys to turn around their woeful defense this season, it probably rested more than anything with the addition of Joey Porter Jr., the star cornerback who started the season in a thinly veiled holdout as he could not come to a contract agreement with the Steelers. The Cowboys brought him in by a trade last month for a 2028 second-round pick and a 2027 sixth-rounder, and Porter–when healthy–had an immediate impact. In seven games, he has allowed four completions for 23 yards, with quarterbacks logging a 39.6 passer rating against him.

The problem is that no one in Dallas’ cornerback room is anything close to as effective as Porter, and if he takes away one side of the field, quarterbacks have another side on which to feast. That was evident on Sunday against the Eagles, when Joe Milton lit up Dallas for 331 yards and three touchdowns, handing Dallas an embarrassing loss, 39-38.

Joey Porter Jr. ‘Stunned’ by Cowboys Loss

Maybe Porter did not quite know what kind of mess he was walking into when he landed with the Cowboys. Maybe he should have–he pointed out he was a Cowboys supporter in his youth. But Porter was so dumbfounded by the way the Cowboys lost on Thanksgiving that he said he really had no way to describe it.

As Porter said: “I ain’t gonna lie to you, I ain’t got no words for you right now. I’m still stunned about the loss. It’s the same story that we’re trying to get over every week. It’s the same hump we’re trying to get over. Execution, finish. Played great for the first three quarters, didn’t play great at the end. And that’s something we’ve been struggling with all year.

“How do we fix it? I don’t know. Is there stuff to fix it? Yeah, we’ve just got to all lock in on the same thing.”

Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. on the loss to the Eagles: “I ain’t gonna lie to you, I ain’t got no words for you right now. I’m still stunned about the loss. It’s the same story that we’re trying to get over every week. It’s the same hump we’re trying to get over. Execution,… https://t.co/IenwFP80eh— Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) November 27, 2026

Hard to say what thing is, with the Cowboys falling to 5-7 and having now lost four games in which the offense put up 30 points or more. But Dallas will get a few days off before beginning to prepare to play the defending champion Seahawks in Seattle on Monday night, December 7.