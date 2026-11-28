The Dallas Cowboys appeared on their way to winning consecutive games for the first time this season on Thanksgiving.

But no fourth-quarter lead seems to be safe with this year’s Cowboys. Thanks to mistakes in all three phases to end Week 12, the Philadelphia Eagles came back to defeat the Cowboys 39-38.

The historic collapse led to CBS Sports’s John Breech giving the Cowboys a D grade for their Thanksgiving performance.

“This was an absolutely epic choke job by Dallas,” Breech wrote. “The Cowboys have had the same problems all season and they all reared their ugly head at the same time: Their offense can’t come through in crunch time, their defense can’t make any stops, and for this game, even their special teams let them down, and that might have been the ugliest part.

“In the fourth quarter alone, the Cowboys had a missed field goal from Brandon Aubrey, a blocked punt that the Eagles returned for a touchdown and a 55-yard kick return by Philly that set up another touchdown.”

The Cowboys led by 21 points in the final minute of the third quarter. But thanks to 29 Eagles points in the last 16 minutes of the second half, the Cowboys dropped to 5-7 this season.