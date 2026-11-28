It’s probably hard to remember what, exactly, attracted Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to Brian Schottenheimer, the affable coach who had been a lifelong coordinator, despite being the son of a Hall of Fame coach. Schottenheimer had a reputation as a sharp offensive mind, even if he had not gotten much chance to show it in Dallas, where Mike McCarthy called the play. But quarterback Dak Prescott liked Schottenheimer, who had a penchant for forming strong relationships with players and who had captured attention for his heartfelt phone conversations with players–including, notably, Micah Parsons before he was trades–last summer.

Schottenheimer was a player’s coach, and with a mature, veteran team like the Cowboys, Jones saw the positives in that. he also saw positives in transitioning away from McCarthy to a new, more energetic coaching presence. McCarthy had gone 12-5 for three straight years, after all, before going 7-10 in a season in which both Prescott and Parsons suffered major injuries. The Cowboys did not want to go too far afield to find McCarthy’s replacement.

Less than two years later, even level-headed beat reporters are saying that the Cowboys must undo that mistake and fire Schottenheimer.

Brian Schottenheimer Has Not Held Players Accountable

Again, that reality is easily obscured by just how wildly off-course the Cowboys have gotten in the past 22 months. Schottenheimer was expected to bring in a new culture for Dallas, and he has. But instead of thriving with empowered players and the oft-mentioned love that Schottenheimer has talked about for his players, instead the Cowboys have devolved into a mistake-prone and careless group where accountability is a buzzword but never a reality.

How else to explain the massive brain cramps that the Cowboys just routinely live with? The first-and-goal at the 2-yard line that the team did not convert into a touchdown to win the game in Rio in Week 3? The handful of third-and-longs the Cowboys allowed to the Buccaneers and backup UDFA rookie Jaylon Daniels in Week 3? The astounding implosion at home against a backup quarterback in a loss to the Cardinals in Week 8, and an even more astounding implosion on Thanksgiving against a backup quarterback in Week 12?

Cowboys a Failure

Put it all together, as Fort Worth Star-Telegram Cowboys beat writer Nick Harris sees it, and a failure of Schottenheimer’s high-minded “culture” experiment is what’s at fault in Dallas. And Schottenheimer needs to go because of it.

Harris wrote, in the wake of Sunday’s embarrassing loss, “At this point, it’s time to call the Brian Schottenheimer era what it is: a valiant effort at stumbling into an experienced, hungry head coach, but in the end, a failure.

“Schottenheimer has to finish the job. But when these five games are up and the Cowboys are staring at their third consecutive trip to the couch for the postseason, these damning losses have built up too much for Schottenheimer not to go down with them. His culture was and is strong. It really is. Unfortunately for him, it hasn’t helped in the wins-and-losses category. That is what this job is based off, and he’s failed to reach that requirement.”

In the end, then, Schottenheimer will be fired, because he was unable to take his players-first approach to the locker room and turn it into wins on the field.