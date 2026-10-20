Brian Schottenheimer Addressed Reason Behind Cowboys’ Missing Offensive Ingredient

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense has taken an unusual direction over the last two weeks.

This offense, once in the NFL’s top 10 this season, has dipped in performance. They have only scored 29 points combined against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown four interceptions in the last two games, with two of them being drops, one being a receiver slipping to the ground, and one being on him

One thing everyone has noticed with the Cowboys’ offense is the lack of pre-snap motions. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had to address this issue.

Dallas Cowboys Address Lack of Motions in Offense in 2026

Reporters asked Schotteheimer why the offense has lacked motion in 2026. The head coach tackled that question head-on.

“You’re trying to go fast,” Schottenheimer said via Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt. “You’re trying to keep the defense on their heels. You’re trying to extend the game for as long as you can and get as many ops as possible, because you don’t know what’s going to happen. So that’s the No. 1 thing. And when you shift in motion, obviously the play clock and the game clock go down, and so that limits your ops. And that’s a big reason why when you see teams go no-huddle, usually receivers don’t change sides. Usually you’re moving one guy, maybe the back, and one guy, and you’re trying to do that to stay ahead of the clock.”

Asked Brian Schottenheimer about the lack of motion. He pointed to the fact they trail often. But why does that matter? "You're trying to go fast. You're trying to keep the defense on their heels. You're trying to extend the game for as long as you can and get as many ops as… https://t.co/NQn8T6O6Bu — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) October 19, 2026

Looking at the data, John Owning said the Cowboys rank 30th in the NFL in motions, doing it 52.3% of the time. This is down from 14th in the league last year.

Cowboys Lacking Creativity in Offense Through 6 Games in 2026

Dallas has a lot of offensive work to do, which is surprising. This passing attack has been consistently good throughout the last few years.

The rushing attack has struggled, as it has been in the bottom five all year. Dallas has to find a way to get Javonte Williams going because it has not happened all season.

Prescott and the receivers also need to be on the same page. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and company have struggled to help their quarterback out over the last few weeks with too many drops.

The Cowboys return to action against a solid Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 7 for a Monday Night Football showdown. That would be the best chance for Prescott and the offense to get back on track.