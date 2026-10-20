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Brian Schottenheimer Addressed Reason Behind Cowboys’ Missing Offensive Ingredient

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys
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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense has taken an unusual direction over the last two weeks.

This offense, once in the NFL’s top 10 this season, has dipped in performance. They have only scored 29 points combined against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown four interceptions in the last two games, with two of them being drops, one being a receiver slipping to the ground, and one being on him

One thing everyone has noticed with the Cowboys’ offense is the lack of pre-snap motions. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer had to address this issue.

Dallas Cowboys Address Lack of Motions in Offense in 2026

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams - NFL Preseason 2025
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the sidelines with head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Reporters asked Schotteheimer why the offense has lacked motion in 2026. The head coach tackled that question head-on.

“You’re trying to go fast,” Schottenheimer said via Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt. “You’re trying to keep the defense on their heels. You’re trying to extend the game for as long as you can and get as many ops as possible, because you don’t know what’s going to happen. So that’s the No. 1 thing. And when you shift in motion, obviously the play clock and the game clock go down, and so that limits your ops. And that’s a big reason why when you see teams go no-huddle, usually receivers don’t change sides. Usually you’re moving one guy, maybe the back, and one guy, and you’re trying to do that to stay ahead of the clock.”

Looking at the data, John Owning said the Cowboys rank 30th in the NFL in motions, doing it 52.3% of the time. This is down from 14th in the league last year.

Cowboys Lacking Creativity in Offense Through 6 Games in 2026

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys looks on while wearing a Never Forget shirt in honor of the 25th anniversary of 9/11 during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Dallas has a lot of offensive work to do, which is surprising. This passing attack has been consistently good throughout the last few years.

The rushing attack has struggled, as it has been in the bottom five all year. Dallas has to find a way to get Javonte Williams going because it has not happened all season.

Prescott and the receivers also need to be on the same page. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and company have struggled to help their quarterback out over the last few weeks with too many drops.

The Cowboys return to action against a solid Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 7 for a Monday Night Football showdown. That would be the best chance for Prescott and the offense to get back on track.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Brian Schottenheimer Addressed Reason Behind Cowboys’ Missing Offensive Ingredient

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