Brian Schottenheimer Didn’t Mince Words on Stephen Jones’ Comments After Cowboys Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for answers after losing their second straight game, now sitting at 2-4.

Dallas is coming off a 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 that featured an offense that struggled with two turnovers and 303 yards. The Cowboys’ defense improved, allowing only 318 yards and holding the Packers to just six points in the second half.

With new problems on offense, many have started questioning Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones went on 105.3 The Fan to express support for Schottenheimer’s job, but the head coach won’t focus on that.

Brian Schottenheimer Reacted to Stephen Jones’ Comments After Dallas Cowboys Loss

Schottenheimer was asked about Jones’ radio comments about his support. The head coach has other things to worry about.

“I’m focusing on the process of turning this around for myself and the players. Certainly not good enough. We’re disappointed with where we’re at. We know we need to play better. We know we can play better. I think we have the right guys to do that.”

Schottenheimer is 9-13-1 in his two seasons as the Cowboys’ head coach. In two straight seasons, he has led Dallas to just two wins in the first six regular-season games.

Cowboys Looking to Bounce Back in Week 7

Schottenheimer has a lot of work to do with the Cowboys. The team shifts the focus to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Both teams enter the game with 2-4 overall records and are trying to save their seasons.

The Eagles have dealt with a ton of injuries, including missing Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley. Dallas is catching them at the right time, as Philly has lost four straight games.

What was encouraging about the Packers game was that the Cowboys improved defensively and had their best performance of the season. They still have things to clean up, but with three sacks and a season-low in yards allowed, they are showing improvement.

Dallas’ offense, though, still needs to get back on track. The Cowboys have one of the NFL’s worst rushing attacks, and Prescott has thrown four interceptions in the last two games (three of them weren’t on him).

If the Cowboys can get their offense rolling again, they should be fine. Prescott just needs more from his receivers and the running game.

Adding Mike Pettine and Joey Porter Jr. after the season started seems to be paying off. The team will lean on those guys more to keep improving the defense. Dallas would love to see Porter make an interception against the Eagles to help the Cowboys’ defense start creating more turnovers and add the cherry on top.