Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Gives Update on Concerning Injury

There was only mild worry about the thigh bruise that had hobbled Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb near the end of the Week 5 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday. Though he’d been previously held out of practice, the expectation all along has been that Lamb will play on Sunday against the Packers as the Cowboys try to climb back to .500 while the NFL approaches the meat of its schedule. Indeed, he is still expected to play.

But there is reason to be more concerned about the thigh than originally was thought. That’s because Lamb’s bruise is the result of the same spot being hit, apparently three times in two weeks, hard enough to cause the painful bruise to begin with.

CeeDee Lamb Playing Through Injury

At Cowboys practice on Thursday, Lamb revealed how he came to be injured in the first place, saying the injury stretched back tot he Week 4 win over the Texans.

Said Lamb: “It actually happened in the second quarter of the Houston game. Obviously it was seamless because you all were distracted by everything else that was going on. Although I was playing through some injuries and that happened, I got the recovery I needed throughout the week. … I got reactivated, I got tackled, he kneed it twice on the same play. And I was like, you know what, there is not really much I could do.”

Cowboys Look Like a Tired Team

If there is a sliver of hope for why the Cowboys looked as sluggish as they did last Thursday at home against the Bucs, it could be said that the team was tired. Between the Week 4 game in Rio and the Tampa loss, there were just 11 days, and it was, perhaps a tired group.

But that excuse no longer applies. These Cowboys are rested.

Said Lamb: “Most importantly, we were able to rest our bodies. Three games in 11 days, that’s not really ideal for the NFL. But at the end of the day, that’s what the NFL asks and everybody in the NFL has to go through that. I know that every year, we’ll go through it at least once. This year, we have it twice. Preparing ourselves, at the end of the day, we have to go through it. We could complain all day, but we have to go through it.”

The Cowboys face the Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field at 8:20 pm ET.