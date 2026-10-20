Former Cowboys 2026 Training Camp Reject Signs With Falcons: Report

The Dallas Cowboys‘ defense is trending upward, and so is a defender who was in the unit during training camp.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Atlanta Falcons are poaching a player from the Washington Commanders‘ practice squad. Former Cowboys defender Charles Snowden is heading south to the Falcons.

“The #Falcons are signing edge Charles Snowden off the #Commanders practice squad to their 53-man roster, source said. With Washington this year, Snowden was with the #Raiders the last three seasons.”

Former Dallas Cowboys Edge Rusher Charles Snowden Signs With Falcons

Snowden started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears after going undrafted in the 2021 draft. He played in just two games and recorded no stats.

After that season, Snowden bounced around, landing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 and the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. He didn’t step on the field until 2024, when he became a starter on the Raiders’ defense for the next two seasons. Snowden posted 67 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 8 tackles for loss, 6 pass deflections, 4.5 sacks, and 1 interception in 31 games with them.

The Cowboys signed Snowden back in June, and he joined the team at the beginning of training camp. A month later, he was suspended for three games due to a previous DUI arrest he had. In August, Dallas released Snowden after an injury settlement.

Cowboys Trying to Get the Defense Rolling After Good Week 6 Performance

After five weeks of struggle, the Cowboys’ defense showed great improvement in their Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. They allowed 23 points, but held the Packers’ offense to under 320 yards and sacked Jordan Love three times.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is finally getting more out of his defense after the changes. The additions of Joey Porter Jr. and Mike Pettine have really helped them out on that side of the ball.

They still have areas on defense where it could improve. Dallas needs to be more consistent with rushing the passer, create more turnovers, and stop the run consistently.

The Cowboys need the most help right now on offense, which is odd for a unit that has done so well. Over the last two games, they have scored just 29 points, and Dak Prescott has thrown four interceptions.

Dallas faces the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Both teams are 2-4, and a loss could end their season.

Philly is on a four-game losing streak after falling to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. That is a big advantage for the Cowboys: facing a team trending downward.

As long as the Cowboys’ defense keeps building momentum, this is the game where everything comes together. The Eagles are a bottom-five offense, so it should be the get-right game Dallas needs.