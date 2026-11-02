Dak Prescott Called Out Brian Schottenheimer After Cowboys’ Embarrassing Week 8 Loss

Nobody in the Metroplex feels great about the Dallas Cowboys after their disastrous overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

Dallas’ offense produced only 261 yards, and the defense allowed 467 yards in the loss. The most disappointing part was the lack of offense, with quarterback Dak Prescott throwing for under 200 yards and the unit failing to produce what it needed.

This once again raised questions about the offense after poor performances in three of the last four games. While many people are pointing the blame at head coach Brian Schottenheimer, even players on the team may feel the same way.

Brian Schottenheimer Called Out By Dallas Cowboys Star

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott spoke with reporters after the game about the offense’s struggles. Prescott did defend Schottenheimer, but did want one thing to be different about the Cardinals game.

“Yeah, I wish we would’ve been more aggressive there.”

Dak Prescott when asked about that drive: “yeah, i wish we would’ve been more aggressive there.” https://t.co/a8BGW53Wsk — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) November 1, 2026

Prescott completed 19 of 29 passes for 195 yards and 1 touchdown. He also rushed 7 times for 20 yards and 1 touchdown in the loss.

Brian Schottenheimer Feeling the Heat After 3-5 Start With Cowboys

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones faced multiple questions about Schottenheimer after the loss. Jones dove deep into that conversation.

“That’s not in my mind at this time,” Jones said. “This is an indictment of the whole show … This is a criticism of everyone.” “I’m not proud of it, but I made a change with Wade Phillips there in the middle of the season,” Jones added. “I don’t see that here at all.” “I will say that a lot of people let Brian down today. For whatever criticism we have of Brian, we can all get in line.”

Jones responded to a question about whether he is worried about Schottenheimer.

“Well, I don’t know,” Jones said. “None of us are getting it done and that should be my concern. So I’m not pointing at Schotty, I’m not pointing to anybody, but none of us have it done. I haven’t been involved in too many games that we should have wanted and we had the opportunities we had to win this game. So that is a big snapshot that we want to put above our mirror.”

Schottenheimer has a lot of work to do with his team, as the hot seat just got even hotter after that loss. Dallas better get things together, or people will lose their jobs.

That’s what makes this week so important for the Cowboys: they need to get this offense back on track. Prescott will play a major role in that, but Schottenheimer needs to get his play-calling in better shape if they have any hopes for the postseason.