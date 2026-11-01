Cowboys Make New Roster Decision Before Game vs. Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, hoping to quell a team that has had the Cowboys’ number consistently over the last decade or so. The Cowboys, in fact, have not defeated the Cardinals since 2017, in a Monday night game by a count of 28-17. Dallas has lost four straight games against the Cardinals since then. On Sunday, just before the team was set to kick off against Arizona, the team put out its final inactives list, and there was one minor surprise: Shavon Revel is out for Week 8.

As Cowboys beat writer for ESPN Todd Archer noted: “Cowboys inactives: WR KaVontae Turpin, CB Shavon Revel, LB Dee Winters, LB Tyrus Wheat, OL Drew Shelton,TE Luke Schoonmaker. Revel inactive seemed likely once PJ Locke was added to the 53. James Mitchell will be the third tight end.

There will be concerns about Revel’s future with the Cowboys, no doubt, but for now the big worry is finding a way to keep the momentum going in Dallas after a big win over the Eagles on the road on Monday night. Dallas will need to exorcise its Arizona demons to do so.

Star receiver CeeDee Lamb explained this week: “Yeah, it’s just crazy. [We were] being very, very relaxed, and they punched us in the mouth every single time. They’ve always had more energy They were more excited, regardless of if it was a 12 o’clock, Sunday night or Monday night.

“We’ve played them in prime time, they beat us there. So, we need to treat them as if they are a Super Bowl contending team, which they may be, you know what I’m saying? Hats off to them in their prep, and we just got to go match them. If not overpowered that.”