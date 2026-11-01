Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Under Fire After Week 8 ‘Embarrassment’

With five minutes to play in the Cowboys‘ Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, the ESPN game predictor posted a 98.6% chance to win for Dallas. Yes, there was only a 1.4% chance that Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys coaching staff would find a way to blow the lead. But hey, if there is a chance, never give up. The Cowboys did, indeed, find a way to turn a 24-10 lead in the fourth quarter into a wild, and probably revolting for Dallas fans, loss to Arizona, allowing backup quarterback Gardner Minshew and backup running back Tyler Allgeier to shred the defense en route to a 33-30 loss.

Minshew come on in the second half in relief of starter Jacoby Brissett, and went 17-for 23 passing for 188 yards and three–yes, three–touchdowns. Allgeier came in for Jeremiyah Love and took 11 carries for 147 yards. Again, we repeat: 147 yards on 11 carries.

Sure, there are specific plays that helped cost this team this game. But don’t lose the forest for the trees here. This was a game Dallas controlled throughout until the Cardinals put on a massive rally and left the Cowboys bruised and battered, falling to 3-5 and failing yet again to win two games in a row under Schottenheimer–something the team has not done in nearly a year.

Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer an ‘Embarrassment’

Seems like a good moment to take a look at the reaction coming in from Cowboys Nation. So we did. And this is all falling on Schottenheimer, whose nice-guy schtick is probably entirely worn out among fans and media observers at this point.

From RJ Ochoa of Blogging the Boys: “The Cowboys offense really fell asleep at times in this game. But Brian Schottenheimer is the main reason why this collapse has happened. Suspect decision after suspect decision. He keeps showing he has no idea what he is doing.”

From Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports: “Brian Schottenheimer is one of the worst coaches in the NFL. They have to move on after this year.”

From analyst Connor Livesay, formerly of Pro Football Focus: “Hilarious football team. Schottenheimer is an embarrassment to football.”

WFAA’s Ed Werder, formerly of ESPN, wondered what Schottenheimer’s mindset is as far as trusting his defense.

The “Attack on the Cowboys!” site proclaimed: “I’m over Brian Schottenheimer.”

And the “Caleb Downs Fan” site added, “Win or Lose. Brian Schottenheimer should not be employed come tomorrow.”