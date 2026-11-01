Jerry Jones Rips Cowboys’ ‘Whole Show’ After Stunning Loss

Maybe Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys game against the Arizona Cardinals was not quite a must-win, but it was certainly a really-gotta-win, given the team’s place in the standings and the need to finally manufacture some momentum against bad teams. At the very least, coming off a win over the battered Eagles on Monday and facing the 2-5 Cardinals at home in Arlington on Sunday, the Cowboys had to show that they are ready to take advantage of the soft part of their schedule, with a string of hopeless teams lying ahead on the slate–Arizona and Indianapolis are next up.

But after blowing a two-touchdown lead in the second half, the question has to be asked: Are the Cowboys the hopeless team on other NFL clubs’ schedule? Is playing Dallas the get-right opportunity for a struggling bunch? Because the Cowboys were beating the Cardinals, 24-10, in the fourth quarter of their Week 8 showdown, and yet, behind backup quarterback Gardner Minshew and backup running back Tyler Allgeier, Arizona stormed back for a wild 33-30 overtime win.

Jerry Jones: ‘Indictment’ on the Cowboys

During the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was shown, frequently, expressing frustration. The rest of the team’s fans can empathize there.

And Jones was surrounded by media members, too, in the wake of the loss and said a lot of the things that Cowboys fans were feeling–that the defense had failed yet again, that the offense had coughed up too many opportunities, that the coaches had show they’re in over their heads.

Jerry Jones, usually cautious in his postgame criticism, did not hold back on the state of the Cowboys after this game: “It’s an indictment of the whole show.”

He continued, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News: “None of us are getting it done and that should be my concern. So I’m not pointing at Schotty, I’m not pointing to anybody, but none of us have it done. I haven’t been involved in too many games that we should have wanted and we had the opportunities we had to win this game. So that is a big snapshot that we want to put above our mirror.”

No Change on Brian Schottenheimer

Now, the one thing that Cowboys fans want to hear most, probably, is that coach Brian Schottenheimer is out after what’s been a massive disappointment this year. And there will be more disappointment on that front: Jones is not making a change he said.

Again, from Watkins, when Jones was asked about changing coaches: “Yeah, we’re not going to get into anything. That’s not in my mind at this time. But the main thing that’s in my mind is we tee it up for those kind of spots to win it. We really do want those situations call for it, bring it on. And we got it and didn’t get it. And we made some really, I’m not going to say any one play, but we just did not play good in the second half and that put us in a spot, but we got the reprieve and we should nail it. Everybody in here feels that way.”