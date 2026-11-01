Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Makes New Statement on NFL Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys have, in the past two years, been fairly busy at the NFL trade deadline. Last season was emphatic, with the Cowboys trading a first-round pick and a second-rounder to add former All-Pro Quinnen Williams on the front line and bringing in linebacker Logan Wilson, who wound up being little used down the stretch run. Two years ago, the Cowboys dealt off a fourth-round pick to take a chance on receiver Jonathan Mingo, a former Panthers second-round pick who did not pan out in Carolina, and hasn’t done a whole lot in Dallas–Mingo has nine reception in two-plus years in Dallas.

It tends to be a busy day at The Star.

The Cowboys have not set themselves up to do much at the deadline in 10 days, though. That’s because they’ve dealt away a series of picks from next year’s draft class, going back to the deal that brought in George Pickens back in May 2025. They traded a first-rounder for Williams (after acquiring one in the Micah Parsons trade) and sent out picks to bring in lineman Broderick Jones and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have only four picks remaining in the 2027 draft: first- and second-rounders, plus picks in the fifth and seventh round.

Jerry Jones: Cowboys ‘Can Be an Outstanding Team’

Earlier in the week, team owner Jerry Jones noted that the lack of capital makes it unlikely the Cowboys can match up on a trade at the deadline. Player-for-player trades are rare, and there aren’t many players on the Cowboys roster teams are clamoring for–not ones that the Cowboys would deal, at least.

But on Sunday in a pregame appearance on 105.3, Jones said he will be open for business, at least, going into the deadline.

Jon Machota of The Athletic wrote on Twitter/X: “Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the @1053thefan pregame show on the NFL trade deadline: ‘We certainly are gonna take (a look at) any opportunity to improve our team. … If we think it’s now … it wouldn’t keep me from making a trade. … I think we can be an outstanding team.'”

The NFL deadline will come on November 10, a week from Tuesday.