Jeremiyah Love Injury Update: Cardinals’ $53 Million Rookie RB Hurt vs. Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals brought extra firepower against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 with the return of $53 million rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, who missed the previous two games with an ankle injury.

That energy boost didn’t last long.

“Cardinals say RB Jeremiyah Love is questionable to return today due to an ankle injury,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

“Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love has an ankle injury,” NFL reporter Jane Slater wrote on her official X account. “His return questionable after missing two games before this.”

Love slammed his helmet on the ground after the injury.

“Jeremiah Love is frustrated with an injury and is headed to the locker room,” Fox Sports NFL wrote on its official X account.

The Cowboys led 14-3 at halftime.

Cardinals Shocked NFL With Love at No. 3 Overall

The Cardinals shocked the NFL by selecting Love at No. 3 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft and signing him to a 4-year, $53.02 million contract—fully guaranteed — making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history by total contract value.

That’s a lot of pressure for a rookie playing for one of the NFL’s historically worst franchises with one of its worst ownership groups.

Through his first five NFL games, Love has 245 rushing yards and 2 total touchdowns — 1 rushing and 1 receiving — and is averaging an anemic 3.7 yards per carry.

Cowboys Have Zero Faith in Revamped Defense

While the Cowboys’ defense looked a tiny bit improved in a Week 7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, that was against a team that was playing without its starting quarterback (Jalen Hurts), best wide receiver (DeVonta Smith), and its best running back, Saquon Barkley, who played at something around 50 percent strength with a janky hamstring.

That’s all to say — everyone should keep expectations low for what this defense can do until they show they can play a complete game against a competent team.

While that’s not necessarily the Cardinals, the Cowboys lost to this team in 2025 — a 27-27 loss in Week 9. So getting a win would be a huge improvement.