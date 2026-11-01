Cowboys’ Caleb Downs Takes Harsh Trolling from Cardinals Star

It’s not really the fault of Dallas Cowboys rookie Caleb Downs, the No. 11 overall pick in the NFL draft this year, that he arrived in the league with such pomp and circumstances, with some around The Star ready to fit him for a gold jacket before he ever took an NFL snap. Downs came in as a much-hyped player who would spearhead the revival of the Dallas Cowboys defense, who would provide some hard-hitting inspiration and serious leadership to a unit that badly needed a culture change. Never mind that Downs was a rookie coming into the worst defense in the league, playing a non-premium position. His arrival was hailed as game-changer.

It can’t be forgotten what coach Brian Schottenheimer said about Downs back in June, during OTAs.

“Sometimes you feel like, ‘Let’s slow down a little bit with the hype around him, because we haven’t been in the past,” he said. ” … There is a transition period. There’s going to be mistakes that are made.”

Indeed.

Yes, Caleb Downs Was a Cowboys First-Rounder

Downs has been solid, a starter from Day One for the Cowboys and a player who has not looked lost in his role. But he has had struggles, showing far more reliability in stepping up as a run-stopper or pass-rusher in the box rather than as a coverage guy, where he does not necessarily have the speed to stay with top receivers, nor the size to handle big tight ends.

And he got a load of one against Arizona on Sunday, when star Trey McBride–who has been the top tight end in football this season–caught a pass against Downs late in the first half. Cameras where there to catch the McBride trash-talk after the play.

“You’re a first rounder?” McBride said to Downs. “For what?”

Downs later reportedly wound up in concussion protocol.

More generally, in fairness to Downs, McBride leads the league in catches, and has not found many defenders around the league who can stop him. And Downs had four tackles, including a critical one to save a touchdown.