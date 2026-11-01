Brian Schottenheimer Made Unapologetic Statement About Himself After Cowboys Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are in for a long week after suffering yet another crushing loss, this time to the Arizona Cardinals, 33-30 in overtime.

Dallas had 261 total yards of offense, while the defense surrendered 467 yards in the loss. The Cowboys led 24-10 in the fourth quarter before coming back to tie it 30-30, forcing overtime and eventually winning.

It was yet another disastrous performance for an offense that has struggled in three of the last four games. The defense looked like it was improving, but now it is heading back in a bad direction. This just leaves Dallas with way more questions than answers, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer believes he’s got it.

Dallas Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Stays Confident in Himself

Schottenheimer spoke with the media after the game, where he was asked how to get this team back on track. The Cowboys coach was bold in telling reporters he hopes fans and his players heard him.

“There’s only one thing I know how to do, and that’s work. I’m a problem solver.”

The Cowboys fall to 3-5 and fall two games behind the New York Giants in the NFC East. They will maintain that spot regardless of the results of the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders game in Week 8.

Can Brian Schottenheimer Solve the Cowboys’ Problems After Week 8 Loss?

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones faced multiple questions about Schottenheimer after the loss. Jones dove deep into that conversation.

“That’s not in my mind at this time,” Jones said. “This is an indictment of the whole show … This is a criticism of everyone.” “I’m not proud of it, but I made a change with Wade Phillips there in the middle of the season,” Jones added. “I don’t see that here at all.” “I will say that a lot of people let Brian down today. For whatever criticism we have of Brian, we can all get in line.”

Jones responded to a question about whether he is worried about Schottenheimer.

“Well, I don’t know,” Jones said. “None of us are getting it done and that should be my concern. So I’m not pointing at Schotty, I’m not pointing to anybody, but none of us have it done. I haven’t been involved in too many games that we should have wanted and we had the opportunities we had to win this game. So that is a big snapshot that we want to put above our mirror.”

Schottenheimer has a lot of work to do with his team, as the hot seat just got even hotter after that loss. Dallas better get things together, or people will lose their jobs.