Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Sounds off on ‘Cheap’ Reaction to Shocking Loss

There was a time, Dallas Cowboys fans will surely know, that the team got off to a 3-5 start and still rallied to earn a playoff bid. That was one of the more entertaining seasons the team has had in Dak Prescott’s career, as they finished with a 7-1 flourish in 2018, after acquiring star receiver Amari Cooper and landing in the postseason–where they beat the Seahawks in the wild card round before losing to the Rams in the divisional round. So, yes, the Cowboys are now sitting at 3-5 on the season, but hey, maybe seven more wins are in the offing.

Maybe. But don’t tell that to Prescott, especially not after the way the Cowboys coughed up a 24-10 fourth-quarter lead to a 2-5 Cardinals team on their home field in Arlington, losing in overtime by a 33-30 count. Prescott had brought up the 2018 season more than once during Dallas’ slow start. But given the frustrating way this team fell to 3-5 this week in a game they had all bust won, that’s not a precedent Prescott cares to hear much about just now.

Dak Prescott: ‘Talk Is Cheap’

Speaking to reporters after the game, Prescott said shrugged off the notion of an impending Cowboys run after the team allowed a wild fourth-quarter comeback behind backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, who threw for three second-half touchdowns, and backup running back Tyler Allgeier, who had 147 yards off the bench, on just 11 carries.

“At this point, talk is cheap, telling stories is cheap. We have to go write our own story,” Prescott said.

But he did sound like a guy who is not giving up on this season, as difficult as it has been. It’s one thing to drop games to contenders like the Packers and the Ravens, but to lose to the Cardinals in this fashion was the same kind of gut-punch as the Week 5 loss to Tampa Bay, which was winless at the time.

“We still got time,” Prescott said.

Cowboys Sticking by Brian Schottenheimer

The Cowboys are not going to fall out of the playoff picture altogether, of course, just based on the fact that they play in the NFC East, and the division remains a dumpster fire. There’s a sense, at least among fans, that the team could get a jolt from a coaching change, but owner Jerry Jones has indicated he is not entertaining that just now.

And Prescott is not pushing for that type of move.

Asked about Schottenheimer, he said: “It’s all of us. Don’t put the blame on one person. I think that’s weak, I think that’s cowardly. This game is about all 11 of us that touch the field and every person that has a part in it, coaches and support staff. It’s never just one person’s fault.

“Don’t take the easy and cheap way out. This is about us and backing him up and one another up.”