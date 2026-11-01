Cowboys Urged to Cut Ties With Projected $138 Million Star Minutes After Collapse

Changes are expected to eventually come for the Dallas Cowboys after another epic collapse, but the question is whether it will involve both players and coaches. The Cowboys have frequently been floated as buyers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 10.

Yet, the Cowboys’ stunning collapse against the Arizona Cardinals puts the team’s record at 3-5. On paper, Dallas is more in the sellers category based on the current state of the franchise.

There is also uncertainty surrounding whether owner Jerry Jones will look to make any major changes during an underwhelming season. Jones brushed off questions about head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s future following the team’s loss against the Cardinals.

One NFL analyst believes the team should look to deal players ahead of the deadline. ESPN’s Ben Solak is urging the Cowboys to trade star receiver George Pickens as the playmaker is looking for a new lucrative long-term contract.

“The Cowboys are 3-5, have George Pickens playing on the tag, don’t seem equipped to pay him a market-rate extension and have three quality receivers in Pickens, (CeeDee) Lamb and Ryan Flournoy,” Solak noted in a November 1, 2026, message on X.

“I continue to think they should move him before the deadline.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys rumors and news following another loss.

Cowboys Rumors: Will Dallas Trade Star WR George Pickens Amid Uncertain Future?

The Cowboys were leading the Cardinals 24-10 in the fourth quarter and appeared on their way to getting back to .500 with a 4-4 record. Dallas’ defense was unable to get stops against Arizona while the offense became stagnant to close out the game.

The Cowboys face a decision on Pickens’ future as the star is playing this season on the franchise tag with a $27 million salary. Spotrac projects Pickens’ market value to be a four-year, $138.3 million contract.

Cowboys in ‘Real Difficult Situation’ in Trying to Keep Star Playmaker George Pickens & CeeDee Lamb

Pickens can technically be a free agent this offseason, but Dallas has some control over the playmaker’s future. The Cowboys could once again use the franchise tag on Pickens to keep the star for another season in 2027.

Back in September, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted that Dallas is in a “real difficult situation” in trying to pay both Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

“I don’t know of any teams that really can pay two top receivers top of the market, so that’s gonna be a real difficult situation as we move forward,” Jones remarked in an interview on the DLLS Cowboys podcast, per Pro Football Talk. “We’ve managed to figure out how we can do it for this year.

“If everything works out the way we think it is, [in] which CeeDee and George both have huge years again, then it’ll be a bigger challenge next year.”