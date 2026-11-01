Caleb Downs Injury Update: Scary Moment for Cowboys’ 1st-Round Pick

The Dallas Cowboys were dealing with an injury issue for one of their top defenders and the cornerstone of their defense for the foreseeable future.

Rookie defensive back and 2026 1st-round pick Caleb Downs was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a concussion late in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys led 27-17 when Downs was ruled out.

“Caleb Downs is out for the rest of the game,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on his X on Sunday. “He’s being evaluated for a concussion.”

“Caleb Downs is out for the rest of the game,” The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt wrote on X. “He walked off on his own power and didn’t have his helmet with him.”

“Update: Caleb Downs is ruled out — being evaluated for a concussion,” Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker wrote on his official X account.

Downs Praised as ‘Generational Leader’ for Cowboys

Plenty of people were already convinced Downs would be something special after the Cowboys selected him at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft and signed him to a 4-year, $28.9 million contract.

“Rival teams believe quarterback Dak Prescott is primed for a massive year in his second season with coach Brian Schottenheimer,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe wrote on September 9. “It won’t matter if the defense doesn’t make huge strides, but there’s no denying they’ve added plenty of intriguing pieces since the controversial Micah Parsons trade. Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark are strong in the middle, and they’ll be more dangerous on the edge if first-round rookie Malachi Lawrence shines early and Rashan Gary and Von Miller have enough left in the tank. There’s every reason to believe safety and fellow first-round rookie Caleb Downs will become a generational leader in Dallas.”

Wild Comparison to Pro Football Hall of Famer

There were a lot of heady comparisons for Downs before and after the draft. The most incredible of those came from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who compared Downs to San Francisco 49ers legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott — arguably the greatest safety in football history.

Downs was a 3-time All-American at safety but will begin his NFL career as the starting slot cornerback — 1 of 6 new starters on the defensive side of the ball for the Cowboys.

“In 1981, the San Francisco 49ers selected Ronnie Lott in the 1st round of the NFL Draft,” Schefter said on August 20. “So that was 45 years ago, and it transformed the 26th-rated defense in the NFL, and 1 year later, they were Super Bowl champions. Now, 45 years later, it feels like the Cowboys are doing the same thing (with Downs). He’s a transformative player who should not have slipped to where he did in the draft, a player who is smart and who is heady and who can organize a defense and make plays. I think Caleb Downs could have the same type of impact on the Dallas defense that Ronnie Lott did on the 49ers 45 years ago.”