Dak Prescott Delivered Optimistic Outlook Despite Cowboys’ Ugly Week 6 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are trending in the wrong direction after losing to the Green Bay Packers 23-13 in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football.

One positive is that the Cowboys’ defense is playing better. They allowed a season-best 318 yards and held the Packers to just six points in the second half.

As for Dallas’ offense, it was not a good performance: they put up just 303 yards, turned the ball over twice, and converted only 5 of 13 third downs. It was an ugly night for the Cowboys’ offense overall, but quarterback Dak Prescott said there is still a reason to believe things can turn around.

Dak Prescott Not Giving Up on Dallas Cowboys’ 2026 Season

Prescott spoke with the media after the game, where he talked about the team and the loss. While there is some anger about how they played, the franchise quarterbacks know the guy on the roster can fix it.

“Very frustrating. But we got to fix it. And all the guys in that locker room are capable of it.” “We put ourselves in this position. We just got to take it one at a time. We just got to go get a win.”

Prescott completed 34 of 54 passes for 258 yards and 1 touchdown, with 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 7 yards on 2 carries.

Dak Prescott Keeping the Faith With Cowboys After Packers Loss

The Cowboys’ 2026 campaign is officially trending in the wrong direction. They finally resolved some defensive issues thanks to Joey Porter Jr.’s play and lineup changes.

Now there is just as much reason to be concerned about the offense. Dallas’ running game remains a massive problem, rushing for only 48 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Prescott made several unusual mistakes, including two interceptions. One of those picks had a receiver slip, but he still had multiple incompletions that could have been worse for the Cowboys.

The good news is that the Cowboys have the Philadelphia Eagles next on the schedule in a Monday Night Football showdown. Philly has lost four straight games, meaning the Cowboys are catching them at the perfect time.

Both teams have to win to save their season. They are somehow still in the NFC East division race, though, after the New York Giants lost to the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys now have a lot more to fix after scoring just 29 points in their last two games. Much of that falls on Prescott and his turnovers, though most of them aren’t necessarily on him. This is now a must-win game for the Cowboys against the Eagles after two straight losses, with the season on the verge of being disrupted.