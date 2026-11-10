Dallas Cowboys Dealt Much-Needed Good News on NFL Trade Deadline Amid Rumors

There has not been much in the way of good news for the Dallas Cowboys this season, but the latest NFL rumors could be well received by fans. Those hoping that the Cowboys do not trade George Pickens may be in luck.

Dallas has until 4 p.m. Eastern on the Tuesday, November 10, NFL trade deadline to make a decision on a Pickens deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys have no plans to trade Pickens.

The Cowboys’ slow start combined with Pickens’ desire for a lucrative long-term contract has sparked plenty of trade rumors ahead of the deadline.

“He has a hamstring injury. I mean, that is a real deal, and I am not expecting him to get traded,” Schefter explained during a November 10, appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “Now, again, I wasn’t expecting Quinnen Williams Williams and Sauce Gardner to be traded last year.

“They were, so I recognize there are no absolutes at this time of the year. Anything’s always possible. But having asked about George Pickens, I have never gotten any indication that he is being shopped or traded or anything’s happening there,” Schefter continued.

“We’ll see if that is a bluff, but I believe that he’ll be in Dallas at 4:01 (p.m.) Eastern Tuesday afternoon.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Cowboys rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Cowboys Rumors: WR George Pickens Is a Potential Trade Chip Amid Uncertain Future in Dallas

Dallas is running out of time to be either buyers or sellers at the deadline. The Cowboys are likely finding it challenging to acquire more players given the team’s lack of draft picks in 2027.

Pickens is playing on a $27 million franchise tag this season, and the two sides have been unable to come to terms on a new deal. Spotrac projects Pickens’ market value to be a four-year, $142 million contract.

Cowboys News: Dallas Urged to Strike Blockbuster Deal With WR George Pickens on NFL Trade Deadline

Dallas is being urged to at least consider a potential deal for Pickens. The Cowboys have been open about the challenges of paying both Pickens and CeeDee Lamb.

“The Cowboys’ best trade asset is wide receiver George Pickens, who’s playing on the franchise tag, does not appear to be in the team’s long-term plans and actually missed Sunday’s game because of an injury,” ESPN’s Dan Graziano detailed in a November 8, story titled, “Judging overreactions to NFL Week 9 — and what they mean for the trade deadline.”

“The wise move for Dallas would be to see what teams would be willing to give up for Pickens,” Graziano added.

“Maybe that’s how they find the help they need on defense — some kind of player-for-player swap with a team desperate for wide receiver help. And there are several, as we’re about to discuss below.”

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Sends Strong Message on George Pickens Amid Blockbuster Trade Rumors

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been adamant that the team needs to feed Pickens the ball more. Yet, Pickens needs to be healthy for this to come to fruition.

“He needs the ball coming his way more, and there’s your good case,” Jones said of Pickens during a 105.3 The Fan interview on November 3, per CBS Sports.

“You say what can you do differently than we did out there the other day? We get the ball in that direction more, and we press that