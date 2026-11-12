Tony Romo’s Potential Christmas Day NFL Comeback Gets Unexpected Update After CBS Exit

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has been linked to a possible return to NFL broadcasting on Christmas Day, but a new report suggests he is unlikely to join Netflix for its upcoming doubleheader.

Romo, 46, has been away from his regular broadcasting role since parting ways with CBS Sports in October. However, his recent appearance on ESPN with Pat McAfee has raised questions about where he could work next.

According to Puck’s John Ourand, a sports executive recently suggested that Netflix could bring Romo aboard for its Christmas Day NFL coverage.

Netflix is scheduled to broadcast two games on December 25: the Green Bay Packers vs. the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills vs. the Denver Broncos.

“It seems like a low-risk, high-reward move,” the executive told Ourand, according to Awful Announcing. “Plus, everyone loves a comeback story.”

However, Ourand said he does not expect the potential partnership to happen this season.

“I can say with a good degree of certainty that a Netflix linkup is unlikely to happen for Romo—at least not this season,” Ourand reported.

Neither Netflix nor Romo has announced an agreement for the Christmas Day games.

Tony Romo’s Netflix Christmas Day Possibility Comes After Surprise ESPN Appearance

The discussion about Romo potentially joining Netflix follows his unexpected appearance on ESPN2’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” on Monday, November 9.

Romo joined McAfee via video during the first half of the Buffalo Bills’ 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

McAfee introduced Romo as a quarterback expert while joking with fellow ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.

“Ladies and gentlemen, joining us now, he’s our quarterback expert. Sorry about it, Orlovsky. Tony Romo, how are you, brother?” McAfee said.

Romo responded with a joke of his own.

“I’m doing good, and I’m sorry Dan that they gave me the quarterback specialist tier,” he replied. “But you know that I think you’re a great quarterback guru. You know that.”

The former Cowboys quarterback also offered his thoughts on Minnesota’s offensive struggles.

When McAfee asked what his quarterback cadence would sound like if he were playing for the Vikings, Romo shouted instructions to get the ball to wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“White-80!” Romo said. “Get the ball to Jefferson! Get the ball to Jefferson!”

Before Romo left the broadcast, McAfee offered him a warm sendoff.

“We missed the hell out of you this season. You need to know that from all of us. We appreciate you, brother,” McAfee said.

The appearance was one of Romo’s first high-profile NFL television appearances since leaving CBS.

ESPN Previously Pursued Romo Before His $180 Million CBS Contract

Netflix isn’t the first network to be mentioned as a possible destination for Romo outside CBS Sports.

ESPN previously pursued the former quarterback in 2020, as he approached a new contract.

According to reports at the time, ESPN considered offering Romo between $10 million and $14 million annually to leave CBS.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic reported that the network was prepared to go “all in” to secure his services.

Romo ultimately stayed at CBS, signing a 10-year contract worth $180 million.

He joined the network in 2017 after retiring from the NFL and became part of its lead broadcasting team alongside Jim Nantz.

His tenure ended following a July 23 arrest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Romo was stopped around 6 p.m. local time and arrested after performing poorly on field sobriety tests.

CBS placed him on indefinite leave eight days later.

In October, the network announced that it had “mutually agreed to part ways” with Romo, who reportedly had four years and $72 million remaining on his contract.

Former Houston Texans defensive star J.J. Watt subsequently took over Romo’s position alongside Nantz.

After leaving CBS, Romo said he intended to spend time with his family before pursuing another opportunity.

“I’m proud of what I accomplished at CBS Sports over the last nine years. I approached my role as a game analyst the way I’ve approached everything in my life — with a desire to win and be the best that I can be,” Romo said.

“I’m going to use this time to take a break, something I’ve never done before, and focus on my health and my family before moving on to my next opportunity.”