Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer Gives Injury Update on Key Starter

Toward the end of the first quarter Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, linebacker Dee Winters intercepted a pass for the Dallas Cowboys defense. But before the end of the second quarter, Winters left with a lower-leg injury.

The linebacker didn’t return. After the game, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters Winters as an Achilles strain.

Winters was one of three Cowboys players who were banged up in Week 6. Wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and quarterback Dak Prescott each had rib injuries.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. also aggravated his ankle injury, but Porter didn’t leave the game.

“Brian Schottenheimer says that Cowboys LB Dee Winters has an Achilles strain,” wrote DallasCowboys.com’s Tommy Parrish. “WR KaVontae Turpin has rib cartilage, but x-rays were clean.

“To Schottenheimer’s knowledge, QB Dak Prescott did not receive any x-rays.”

Before exiting, Winters also had one pass defense in addition to the interception. Originally, the officiating crew ruled Winters returned the interception for a touchdown. But upon review, the replay marked Winters down about where he caught the pick.

Cowboys LB Dee Winters Departs Week 6 With Achilles Injury

Getty Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters suffered an Achilles injury in Week 6.

Achilles injuries are typically serious. So, it’s not necessarily great news that’s Winters’s injury. But it might be a positive that Schottenheimer called the injury a strain and not a tear.

Winters would be a significant loss for the Cowboys defense. Through his first six games with Dallas this season, Winters had 35 combined tackles, including three for loss. He also has one quarterback hit to go with his interception and pass defense Sunday night.

The inside linebacker has started all six games for the Dallas defense.

Winters began his career with the San Francisco 49ers. During the 2025 campaign, Winters had 101 combined tackles, including eight for loss. He also had five pass defenses, three quarterback hits and an interception.

The Cowboys acquired Winters from San Francisco during Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Dallas sent a 2026 fifth-rounder to San Francisco for the linebacker.

Cowboys Defense Struggles Again in Loss to Packers

Getty Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided an update on injured linebacker Dee Winters after losing to the Green Bay Packers.

With and without Winters, the Cowboys struggled significantly on defense once again versus the Packers. While Winters was still playing, Green Bay converted four third-down opportunities on its first touchdown drive. Two of those third-down conversions were third-and-13.

Third-down defense has been an issue for Dallas throughout this season. It was a significant problem once more Sunday night, as the Packers went 11-for-18 on third down. Green Bay also converted its only fourth-down try.

The Cowboys held Green Bay to 57 rushing yards, including 2.2 yards per rush. Yet, the Packers still reached 318 total yards.

Dallas played a little better defensively in the second half. The Cowboys held the Packers to just two field goals after halftime.

But the Dallas offense suddenly struggled Sunday night, scoring only 13 points.

The Cowboys will have to regroup quickly and may have to play with Winters in a key Week 7 matchup. Dallas will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, October 26.