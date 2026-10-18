Cowboys Make Final Decision Playing CB Joey Porter Jr. Against Packers

The biggest question about the Dallas Cowboys roster headed into Sunday’s Week 6 primetime game against the Green Bay Packers was star cornerback Joey Porter Jr.’s status — and whether he would even play after being listed on the injury report with a mysterious ankle injury.

The answer came shortly before kickoff, when the Cowboys issued their formal inactives list.

“Joey Porter Jr. is active and the Cowboys’ sixth round pick in 2027 is now officially owned by the Steelers with this being the second game Porter is active,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account on Sunday night. “Cowboys inactives: LB DeMarvion Overshown, CB Cobie Durant, S Alijah Clark, RB Emari Demercado, LB James Houston, OL Drew Shelton, WR Camden Brown.”

“Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle) is active tonight,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota wrote on his official X account. “He was listed as questionable after being limited Friday.”

Suspicions Abound Over Joey Porter Jr.’s ‘Injury’

On Saturday, Porter Jr. was listed as questionable for Sunday’s Week 6 game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury that popped up Friday after he fully participated in Thursday’s practice.

“I’m told Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter rolled his ankle in practice this week, an injury that has him listed as questionable tomorrow night against Green Bay,” NFL reporter Ed Werder wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “A source involved says Porter is hoping to play and that his game status has nothing to with his contract.”

Porter Jr. played in a win over the Houston Texans in Week 4 — just a few days after he was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers — but missed a Week 5 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an illness.

Joey Porter Jr. Faked Back Injury Before Trade

Porter Jr. avoided playing for the Steelers at the start of the season, saying he had a back issue during tense contract extension negotiations—a contract extension he still doesn’t have. The 2023 2nd-round pick is in the final season of his 4-year, $9.6 million contract.

“I’d be very surprised if Joey Porter Jr. didn’t play,” The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “The expectation is he’ll play and have an increased role. As for this narrative that he could be holding out: – He was sick to the point of being sent home last week. They don’t send players home for tummy aches. – It makes zero sense to hold out for a second team in the same year if you’re on an expiring contract and hoping for a big extension. The optics of that would be incredibly awful.”