Cowboys Starter Makes Clear Statement on Injury Return

The Dallas Cowboys are in very uncertain position when it comes to assembling a starting linebacker corps because, already, they’ve pulled rookie Jaishawn Barham off the bench and stuck him into the starting group–as the green dot-wearing middle linebacker, no less. That was because Week 1 starter DeMarvion Overshown injured his hamstring late in the opening game. From there, it was Barham and Dee Winters manning the middle for the Cowboys.

Now, though, Winters is out with an injury in his Achilles tendon he suffered on Sunday in the loss to Green Bay, which left the Cowboys with, primarily, Barham and Shemar James at linebacker. Winters will miss time with the injury, but on Tuesday, there was some good news: Overshown told reporters he would be back and playing on Monday night in Philadelphia.

DeMarvion Overshown Says He Is Returning

At Cowboys practice on Tuesday, Overshown was asked about his status for Monday.

Beat reporter John Machota of The Athletic wrote, “Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) is expected to make his return Monday night at Philadelphia. Overshown: ‘I’ve definitely taken this rehab, this recovery, very serious. I’ve been trying to get back on the field since the week after I got out, so getting this opportunity to go this week. I’m thankful that I’m still able to get to do what I love.’

“Overshown is in the mix to be back wearing the green dot.”

That’s still not 100% certain, though, as Barham could keep that role even with Overshown back.

Cowboys Showing Patience

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told radio station 105.3 The Fan in Dallas that the plan was to remain cautious with Overshown. Originally, Overshown was only supposed to miss two or three weeks, but has now missed five.

Said Jones: “I think it’s just wanting to make sure, those hamstrings can be tricky and sometimes they take a little longer than you hope. Initially, he was really showing like he was going to be able to get back in that two or three-week time frame but unfortunately it’s just not quite there yet. But we think he has a great chance to play this week.

“Obviously, we got dinged last night with Dee Winters after he made a really nice play for us. Unfortunately, he has got an injury, too. So I can see Overshown working in his spot because it does look like Dee Winters is going to miss some time.”