Ex-Cowboys 200-Tackle Washout Released By Giants: Report

As the Dallas Cowboys try to build on their shaky defense, a former defender got some bad news.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo shared a roster update with a former Cowboys defender. The New York Giants have decided to move on from one of their linebackers.

“The #Giants have released LB Jihad Ward, sources say. He was signed off the #Vikings’ practice squad late last month. Appeared in two games, logging 41 snaps.”

Former Dallas Cowboys LB Jihad Ward Released By Giants

Ward has 200 career tackles in the NFL and has played for seven teams. He has posted just one tackle in the two games he has played for the Giants this season.

During the 2018 offseason, Ward signed with the Cowboys and joined them in training camp. Dallas cut him from its final roster cuts, and he soon signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

Ward has played in 138 games and started 49. He has racked up 200 tackles, 95 quarterback hits, 29 tackles for loss, 24 sacks, 12 pass deflections, 5 fumble recoveries, and 3 forced fumbles.

Cowboys’ Defense is Slowly Showing Improvement After Week 6

Dallas’ defense struggled in the first five weeks of the 2026 season. Their 23-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, though, showed the unit made great progress.

They allowed less than 320 yards for the first time this season. They also sacked Packers quarterback Jordan Love three times and pressured him more than any other quarterback in 2026.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker is finally getting more out of his defense after the changes. The additions of Joey Porter Jr. and Mike Pettine have really helped them out on that side of the ball.

They still have areas on defense where it could improve. Dallas needs to be more consistent with rushing the passer, find ways to create more turnovers, and stop the run consistently.

The Cowboys need the most help right now on offense, which is odd for a unit that has done so well. Over the last two games, they have scored just 29 points, and Dak Prescott has thrown four interceptions (three of them shouldn’t be on him).

Entering Week 7, the Cowboys face the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in an NFC East rivalry game. Both teams are 2-4, and a loss could end their season.

Dallas has the edge over the Eagles, as Philly is on a four-game losing streak. That is a big break for the Cowboys and something they could use to win.

The Cowboys will need to do something on defense to make sure the Eagles don’t beat them. If Dallas can hold the Eagles’ offense, this should be a win for them.