Cowboys Lose Starter After Breakthrough Play

On a night in which it seemed that nothing could go right for the Dallas Cowboys, even the one thing that went really right turned out to come with an asterisk. That’s because linebacker Dee Winters finally broke the Cowboys’ season-starting NFL-high streak of five games without making an interception when he picked off Jordan Love of the Packers late in the first quarter. Not only that, but Winters took the ball and scampered 42 yards for a pick-6 touchdown–until the referees overturned the call and ruled Winters down.

Still, it appeared to be a breakthrough for Winters, who has struggled as a starter at linebacker and has not lived up to expectations after he was acquired from the 49ers in a draft day trade. Alas, then Winters suffered an ankle injury with 13:36 left in the second quarter and was helped to the sideline by the Cowboys doctors and training staff.

Dee Winters Out for Cowboys With an Ankle Injury

Already down DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring), the Cowboys entered the game against the packers with just Jaishawn Barham and Shemar James on the depth chart with Winters. James replaced Winters, and the Cowboys are essentially down to two linebackers unless Winters–who was listed as questionable–returns.

On the NBC broadcast, Melissa Stark explained, “Dee Winters limped off the field into the medical tent, with the team’s head physician and the athletic trainer. He came out of the tent still limping, you could see they are doing a heavy tape job on that ankle, they reinforced his Achilles. Keep an eye on it.”

Winters did not return to start the second half.