Stephen Jones Didn’t Hide His Feelings on Cowboys’ Disastrous Packers Loss

People are seeking answers after the Dallas Cowboys lost 23-13 to the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas’ defense surprisingly made great strides in the loss, allowing a season-low 318 yards. The problem was the offense turning the ball over twice and only putting up 303 yards.

With the loss, the Cowboys dropped to 2-4 and remain in third place in the NFC East, but the playoff hunt got a lot tougher. The Jones family will likely be frustrated after seeing what the team is doing on the field.

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones Talks Latest Loss

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Monday to chat about the team’s performance. Jones clearly still believes in the team despite some frustrations.

“Obviously very disappointing. Frustrated. But at the same time, we got a lot of football to play. We’ve got resolve. We just got to go back to work. We like the players. We like the coaches.”

Dallas struggled with penalties throughout the Packers game, committing 11 penalties for 108 yards in the loss. This is the Cowboys’ second straight loss and their third in their last four games.

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Questions may arise about the team and whether the leadership team of Jerry and Stephen Jones believes in what head coach Brian Schottenheimer is building. Stephen Jones made it clear that the franchise stands behind him.

“There’s not any question in (Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’) and my mind,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “He has the team. There’s no question they want to go out there and execute and make things happen. Feel really good about our coaching staff. We just got to have it continue to evolve and get to a point to where we can win these football games.”

The defense seems to be in much better shape than it was in the first five games. They played much better in the second half against the Packers, allowing just six points.

Dallas has one extra day to prepare for its most important game of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles. Both enter the game 2-4 and are trying to keep their seasons from becoming complete disasters. It’s also a big divisional game, with both teams needing an NFC East win to keep pace with the New York Giants.

If the Dallas Cowboys want any hope of the playoffs, they need to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. A loss or a tie could officially derail the season and put many people in the organization on the chopping block.