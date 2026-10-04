Former Cowboys WR Tells Dak Prescott to Make Tony Romo-Like Change After 1-2 Start

The Dallas Cowboys‘ 1-2 start has former wide receiver Jesse Holley looking back at the Tony Romo era for something he believes could help Dak Prescott.

Holley, who spent three seasons with Dallas after earning a training camp opportunity by winning Michael Irvin’s “4th and Long,” believes Prescott should have more freedom to take control of the offense when he sees something he doesn’t like.

During an appearance on the “DLLS Dallas Cowboys Podcast,” Holley recalled one moment from his playing career when Romo ignored the original play call from then-head coach Jason Garrett and made his own decision with the game on the line.

“Tony would pretend he didn’t hear [Jason] Garrett’s stupid call,” Holley said. “Because I was in a huddle with the game on the line in overtime in San Francisco, and Jason Garrett called a conservative 585 Harvey. That’s what the call was.”

Jesse Holley Reveals Tony Romo Move He Wants Dak Prescott to Make

Holley said he stood next to Romo in the huddle and watched the quarterback change Garrett’s play.

“I was standing right next to Romo,” Holley said. “You know what Romo did? Exactly what you just did. He said, ‘Huddle up. Hey, guys, let’s go win the game. Z-Poker.’ He literally said, ‘Let’s go win the game,’ and called Z-Poker. Jason Garrett called 585 Harvey. Tony Romo said, ‘(Expletive) that. Let’s go win the game. Z-Poker.'”

Holley’s comments came after Dallas’ 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

The Cowboys had an opportunity to take control late after reaching first-and-goal from Baltimore’s 2-yard line with 23 seconds remaining. Dallas eventually used its final timeout with 14 seconds left.

Prescott threw the ball away on third down, and the Cowboys kicked a field goal with seven seconds remaining.

Baltimore responded immediately. Lamar Jackson connected with Zay Flowers before Tyler Loop kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired.

The loss dropped Dallas to 1-2 heading into its Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Dak Prescott Already Passed Tony Romo With Latest Cowboys Record

Holley’s comments about Romo come as Prescott continues passing his predecessor in the Cowboys’ record book.

Prescott surpassed Romo for the most passing touchdowns in franchise history during Dallas’ 37-20 Week 2 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Prescott’s fourth touchdown of the game, his second to CeeDee Lamb, gave him 249 career touchdown passes. He reached the milestone in 15 fewer games than Romo.

The quarterback finished the victory by completing 26 of 31 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns.

“I’m blessed, honored. As I’ve told you earlier in the week, records are meant to be broken. It’s my time to break this one,” Prescott told reporters after the game. “Pretty cool to do it against the team that I threw my first touchdown against, 10 years ago or so. So definitely humbling, something I don’t take for granted.”

Prescott made it clear he doesn’t plan on stopping at the record.

“I’m not taking it lightly, but as I told y’all, it’s just the beginning,” Prescott said. “I want to double it. I plan to play for a while so I’m just getting started.”

Lamb caught the record-breaking touchdown, adding another milestone to his partnership with Prescott. The two have now connected for 37 touchdowns, the most Prescott has recorded with any receiver.

“Yeah, it was definitely fitting, and it wasn’t a great ball,” Prescott said. “I just saw him one-on-one. I put it out there like, ‘CD, please just get this over with.’ And he did.”

Lamb also celebrated his quarterback’s accomplishment after the game.

“I’m just happy for him,” Lamb said. “No one is more deserving of that achievement than he is. I know we have many more to go.”

Prescott and the Cowboys will get their next opportunity to bounce back when they visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 4, at 1 p.m. ET.