Cowboys Star Takes Veiled Shot From Ex-Coach After Packers Loss

The Dallas Cowboys had enough of a difficult time in their 23-13 loss to the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday night without being piled on by coach Matt LaFleur. But perhaps that was inevitable with a defense that consists of multiple ex-Packers, including defensive lineman Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary, plus new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, a former defensive assistant with the Packers.

It turns out that, when the Packers got into tough situations against the Cowboys, LaFleur said that quarterback Jordan Love knew where to look to find and easy passage to yardage–indeed, the Packers were 11-for-18 on third downs, a remarkably high success rate. LaFleur would not say specifically which player the Packers targeted, but there was wide agreement among those familiar with both the Packers and the Cowboys.

It was Gary.

Matt LaFleur’s Shot at Rashan Gary

Talking about how Love was so often able to make the right reads against the Cowboys, LaFleur said Love knew just what to do.

From Packers reporter Peter Bukowski: “Matt LaFleur was asked if he targeted ‘someone'”‘ specifically on the Jordan Love zone-read, LaFleur laughed and said, ‘No, not specifically but when I saw him there, I said ‘Oh, OK.’

“Real ones know.”

The replies among Packers fans left no doubt that LaFleur was talking about Gary, who had been with Green Bay for seven seasons but had seen his performance drop off in recent years. Remember, the Packers were on the verge of releasing Gary before the Cowboys stepped in and gifted them a fourth-round pick in a trade for him last month.

When Love was deciding what to call on the line, LaFleur was suggesting, he would look at Gary and then make the call that sent the ball his way. Certainly, Cowboys observers caught on to that, too. Jeff Cavanaugh of DLLS Cowboys noted, “That’s a Rashan Gary tweet.”

that's a Rashan Gary tweet https://t.co/fAaFEJK6So— Jeff Cavanaugh (@timeforjeffrey) October 20, 2026

Cowboys Defense Did Play Better in Week 6’s Second Half

In fairness, Gary did, overall, play well for the Cowboys on Sunday. And the defense was better, too, especially in holding the explosive Packers to just six points. Gary spoke to reporters on Tuesday and said he was not frustrated by the team’s performance.

Said Gary, via Jon Machota of The Athletic: “I’m excited, man. Can’t be angry. This game of football teaches a whole lot of life lessons. Another great thing about this game is you can lose one week and you come back to the next week and be on top of the world. So, just trying to chase that feeling, chase consistency once again, but no reason to be mad.”