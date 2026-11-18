The Denver Broncos are preparing to face a new opponent in what could be the first of many matchups.

Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, will make just his second career start against Denver when the team hosts the Raiders on Sunday, November 22.

Despite a loss in his debut against the Seattle Seahawks, the rookie has already earned encouraging evaluations from people around the league.

In a November 18 ESPN report, NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler detailed the positive reactions to Mendoza’s first start, highlighting his composure, mobility, and arm strength.

The development adds another layer to an important divisional matchup for Bo Nix and the Broncos, who enter the game at 7-2 and are battling Kansas City for control of the AFC West.

Mendoza’s arrival could also mark the beginning of a new quarterback rivalry in the division, with the two young passers potentially facing each other for years to come.

Fernando Mendoza Draws Praise Despite Difficult Raiders Debut

Mendoza’s debut was far from flawless. The Raiders fell 21-13 to Seattle on November 15, with the rookie completing 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards while taking six sacks.

But those numbers don’t tell the entire story.

Mendoza opened the game with a promising touchdown drive, completing all three of his passes before scoring on a 10-yard run.

He finished the first half 11-for-13 passing before Seattle’s defense began overwhelming the Raiders.

Graziano explained that league observers were encouraged by Mendoza’s composure, particularly given the difficulty of facing the defending Super Bowl champions in his first start.

Fowler similarly noted that evaluators saw flashes of Mendoza’s potential, including his ability to escape pressure and keep his eyes downfield. His physical tools could allow Las Vegas to expand its offense as he gains experience.

They also mentioned some of the negatives. Mendoza struggled to identify certain blitzes and missed throws, particularly toward the left side of the field.

Broncos Defense Presents Another Major Test for Raiders Rookie

Any optimism surrounding Mendoza will be tested immediately against Denver.

The Broncos enter Sunday’s matchup coming off their bye week, having won five consecutive games. Their defense has been a significant component of their success, allowing just 20.7 points per game through nine contests.

Denver’s defensive pressure could be particularly problematic for a quarterback still adjusting to NFL blitz packages.

The Broncos led the league with 104 quarterback pressures entering Week 10 when they were on a bye.

Fowler highlighted the Raiders’ league-worst average of 2.9 yards per rushing attempt. This is an area where the Broncos can have some success. If they can stop the run and force Mendoza to carry the load, they might be able to overwhelm the inexperienced rookie.

Sunday’s matchup is a sneaky big game in the AFC playoff picture. The Broncos sit at 7-2 and are battling the Chiefs for the AFC West title, as well as multiple other AFC heavyweights for the one seed.

The Raiders, on the other hand, are 4-6 and fighting to stay alive in the AFC wild card race.

While Nix and Mendoza are at different stages of their careers, Sunday’s game offers an early glimpse of what could become a significant AFC West quarterback matchup for years to come.

The Broncos should not take Mendoza lightly, as even in a losing effort, he has grabbed the attention of evaluators around the league.