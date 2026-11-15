Lions Get Crucial Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury News Ahead of Patriots Game

For Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, playing in Germany has a personal connection. Given his German roots through his mother’s side, playing in the country would be a special moment for the Lions star. But there is a catch, as the 27-year-old is managing an injury at the moment.

The four-time Pro Bowler is reportedly dealing with a rib injury, which was a reason he had limited practice throughout the week leading up to the game in Munich. The injury is something to keep an eye on, but the NFL insider Ian Rapoport provided much-needed clarity on game-day availability this morning.

“#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is listed as questionable and expected to play in Detroit’s game in Germany,” wrote Rapoport on X.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has been waiting for this game since the beginning of the season, given his family connection to the country. Despite the injury complications, he is anticipated to step foot on the gridiron.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Remains Key To Lions’ Offense Despite Injury Concerns

Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is playing his sixth season with the Detroit Lions this year, has remained an active part of Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing’s playbook, playing all 8 games of the season and logging 657 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, which is an impressive number.

Though he has not missed a game yet, he has been dealing with a rib injury for the last couple of weeks. While the Lions haven’t opened up about the seriousness of the injury, he had limited practice sessions with the team on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It is a reason his game status still remains questionable just hours before facing the Patriots.

Considering the importance of the game for the Lions in a cut-throat battle of NFC North alongside the German connection of Amon Ra St Brown, he would be happy to take a snap. However, he last reached the end zone in September.

The Pro Bowler recorded an impressive 153 receiving yards— the best of the season against the Green Bay Packers — but failed to get a touchdown. In the last two games against the Vikings and Dolphins, he logged a combined 132 passing yards but came up short of adding a TD to his tally. Despite battling the rib injury, reaching the end zone at the Allianz Arena would be a special moment in his football career, something he had recently acknowledged.

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