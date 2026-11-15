Can Lions Beat Patriots Today? Richard Sherman Gives His Prediction

The Detroit Lions cannot afford to take their foot off the gas today. Dan Campbell’s side faces the New England Patriots, who are not only six-time Super Bowl champions but also came close to winning the Super Bowl last season, making Week 10 a major hurdle. But they have the right rhythm after winning four games in a row, whereas the Patriots have lost the last two of their three games.

With the highly anticipated game in Munich bringing the heat, the Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman recently gave his prediction on who could walk out with a win between the NFC North and AFC East sides.

“They (Detroit Lions) are still the last-ranked passing defense in the National Football League. But I guess when you are at the bottom, any improvement is some improvement,” Sherman said on a recent episode of The Richard Sherman Show. “I think they are gonna hold Drake Maye in check. They gotta force turnovers. I think his confidence is starting to waver. Definitely wavered in the last game. He threw some kind of boneheaded interceptions last week. If the Lions can force him into the same situations, I think they win this game.”

“But I think they have to be more aggressive offensively. Jared Goff is gonna have to find Jameson Williams down the field. I don’t think this is the game you can dink and dunk down the field. Jahmyr Gibbs is obviosuly is gonna impact in the run game. Give me Detroit in this game,” he added.

Lions’ Defensive Resurgence Could Put Drake Maye Under Pressure

One of the biggest improvements of the Lions has been the performance of the defense in the last few games, playing a role in these wins. Following the Bye Week, the Honolulu Blues played three games and conceded less than 20 points in each game. They delivered the best defensive performance of this season against the Dolphins last week despite Jack Campbell’s injury, conceding only 9 points. As a result, they climbed up to the 26th spot alongside the Broncos in the total defense ranking, whereas they were the last-placed team in the initial stage of the campaign.

On the other hand, the Patriots’ quarterback, Drake Maye, has been inconsistent this season. He has logged 2282 passing yards this season, but he was surprisingly lackluster in the last game against the Lions’ divisional rivals, the Packers. While he threw 299 passing yards, the young QB completed only 55.3% of those passes and had 3 interceptions, which was jointly the most in this campaign alongside the season opener game against the Seahawks. The Pats lost the last game 27-45, and if the Lions put him in that position yet again, they could open the door for a win.

The Lions still have Richard Sherman as their pick for Sunday, but recent matchups suggest otherwise.

Dan Campbell Looks To Break Lions’ Losing Trend Against Patriots

The Lions and the Patriots last clashed on the gridiron in the 2022 season when Dan Campbell’s side suffered a crushing blow. With the Lions failing to score a point, their last game ended 0-29.

However, the Lions picked up a win when the two teams met in 2018 with a score of 26-10. Before that matchup, the Lions met with four losses in a row— a streak starting in 2002 when the New England franchise was in the Tom Brady era. Dan Campbell has the opportunity to change the narrative today.