Amon-Ra St. Brown Delivers Special Message To Lions Fans

The Detroit Lions are set to take on the New England Patriots as part of the NFL’s international slate of games; the game takes place in Munich, Germany.

Making things even more special for Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is that it will be a homecoming of sorts, considering his German heritage.

And for St. Brown, he had a special message for Lions fans who not only made the trip to Germany to take in the game themselves, but for the fan base as a whole.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Has Special Message For Detroit Lions Fans

St. Brown said that he can’t wait to suit up in front of the Lions fans who made the trek overseas to watch their club take on the Patriots.

“All the fans, I can’t wait for the game,” he said. “I’m so excited to be playing football in Germany with my teammates. It’s really, honestly, a dream come true. I haven’t even played the game yet and it feels amazing. The love, the support, the energy. I can’t wait to see the fans, so yeah, I’m ready.”

St. Brown, who speaks fluent German, has served as a translator for many of his teammates.

“How do you say this? How do you say this? I’m just like a personal Google Translate to them at this point,” St. Brown joked.

“Asking me how to say certain things, asking me what to eat, what’s good, what’s good food. I’m kind of teaching them about the culture, it’s a little bit different, but for the most part humans have an easy way of adapting so I think they’ll be just fine.”

Head Coach Dan Campbell Noticed A Pep In St. Brown’s Step

Naturally, this game will be more special for St. Brown, and head coach Dan Campbell has noticed the star wideout looking more energized for the occasion.

“I would say this week you just felt a little bit different pep in his step, a little bit more like, ‘Hey, I’m about to show you guys a little bit something. I kind of know a little bit about this place, right? I’ve got some relations here, man. This is a little bit in my blood,'” Campbell said.

“And you could feel that a little bit. And I think that’s pretty cool. We all want to win this game for us, for us as a team, for everybody that’s coming to support us and has our back, our fans that have traveled. But for him, for him, because I know this is special for him and his family.”