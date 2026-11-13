Detroit Lions Get Major AJ Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson News Before Patriots Game

The Detroit Lions are preparing to face the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, on Sunday, November 15, but two of their opponent’s biggest offensive weapons remain uncertain for the international matchup.

Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Rhamondre Stevenson were both listed as questionable on New England’s final injury report Friday, November 13, according to the team’s official injury report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also highlighted the two players’ designations, putting renewed attention on their availability ahead of Sunday’s game.

Neither player has been ruled out, however. Both returned to limited practice participation during the week, leaving open the possibility that Detroit could face a considerably stronger Patriots offense than initially expected.

AJ Brown and Rhamondre Stevenson both are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Munich against the Lions. https://t.co/vkfESHFOxZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2026

AJ Brown, Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Updates Before Lions Game

Brown has been dealing with ankle and knee injuries and has missed New England’s last two games. The three-time Pro Bowl receiver has recorded nine receptions for 101 yards across three appearances since arriving in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

His potential return would give quarterback Drake Maye another receiving option against a Detroit secondary that is already missing a key starter.

Stevenson’s situation is equally significant.

The Patriots’ leading rusher entered the week with a knee injury that raised questions about whether he would be available in Munich. After missing Wednesday’s practice, Stevenson participated on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

He has rushed for 399 yards and two touchdowns this season while adding 26 receptions for 258 yards and two receiving scores.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel offered an encouraging update Friday, describing how Brown and Stevenson had looked in practice as “pretty good,” according to the Associated Press.

That does not guarantee either player will suit up Sunday, but it suggests the Patriots have not abandoned hope of getting both offensive playmakers back.

There is one confirmed absence in New England’s backfield. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has been ruled out with an illness, leaving the Patriots with another personnel decision to make if Stevenson cannot play.

Detroit Lions Defense Faces Injury Questions of Its Own

The uncertainty surrounding Brown and Stevenson comes at an inconvenient time for Detroit’s defense.

The Lions have already ruled out cornerback D.J. Reed (hip), safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and center Cade Mays (ankle), according to their official injury report.

Reed’s absence is particularly noteworthy if Brown returns. Detroit will have to account for the veteran receiver without one of its established starting cornerbacks.

The Lions have been navigating injuries in their secondary for much of the season, with head coach Dan Campbell previously acknowledging the challenges created by Reed’s absence. Heavy on Lions previously detailed Campbell’s concerns about both Reed and Mays.

Detroit does have some encouraging developments. Quarterback Jared Goff progressed to full practice participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday with a chest injury, while defensive back Brian Branch also returned to full participation.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, meanwhile, is questionable with a rib injury.

For Detroit, the Patriots’ final injury report creates two very different possibilities: a New England offense still missing its most recognizable receiver and leading rusher, or a considerably healthier group taking the field against an undermanned Lions secondary.

The answer will come when the teams announce their inactive players ahead of Sunday’s 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff in Munich.