Lions’ Dan Campbell Addresses Jared Goff’s Chest Injury Ahead of Patriots Game

An international stage awaits the Detroit Lions in Germany, but the injury report drew attention ahead of the Week 10 game. Quarterback Jared Goff’s name appeared on the injury report, as he is reportedly dealing with a chest issue. While his rare place on the injury report raised eyebrows, head coach Dan Campbell addressed it today, hinting whether it would impact playing against the New England Patriots.

“‘No, it (chest injury) is not related to his blocking. Honestly, it was not really that big of a deal,” said Campbell in a press conference today. “Any little thing we have to put on an injury report is included so everybody knows. He could have practiced Wednesday, but we chose to let him sit and rest for a bit. It will not affect his blocking. I promise you. Even our quarterback blocks.”

Though it’s not clear exactly when his chest injury happened, it didn’t happen due to blocking. Moving forward, blocking shouldn’t be an issue for the QB1, so he is expected to play at his usual best despite being placed on the injury report on Wednesday.

Jared Goff’s Update Brings Relief To Lions Ahead Of Patriots Game

Following a comprehensive win against the Miami Dolphins, the Lions are gradually becoming a favorite to earn a playoff berth, given their current record is 6-2, sitting second in the NFC North right behind the table-topper Chicago Bears, who have a 7-2 record so far.

While things looked good after the Dolphins game, Jared Goff unexpectedly landed on the injury report of the Detroit Lions last Wednesday. As a result, he had limited practices, raising concerns. But that changed yesterday when he had a full practice, clearing up that he is going to be a starter this Sunday against the Patriots.

As a pocket quarterback, Goff rarely throws blocks on the gridiron, but he surprised everyone during the game against the Minnesota Vikings. With the game hanging in the balance, the Lions signal-caller ran through a downfield block to the Vikings safety Harrison Smith, which helped to clear the path for the running back Jahmyr Gibbs, resulting in a crucial touchdown that altered the course of the game, with Goff later calling the move ‘rogue.’

Given that the incident happened two weeks ago, coach Campbell noted the recent injury didn’t happen because of that move. It remains to be seen if the Lions star would make more such blocks for the rest of the campaign. Nevertheless, his production continues to be elite this season, which is why it is among the top offenses.

Jared Goff’s Efficient Season Fuels Lions’ Offensive Brilliance

The Detroit Lions offense has recorded 3,038 yards and scored 379.8 yards a game, sitting at fifth in the NFL, and a high-scoring game in Germany could help them climb into the top three with the likes of the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, and Chicago Bears.

Goff remains ninth in the league heading into Week 10, throwing 2,134 passing yards and 15 touchdowns this season. The best part about his game this season has been accuracy, as he has just 2 interceptions to his name. If he keeps up these numbers, the 32-year-old could be in the MVP conversation at the end of the season.