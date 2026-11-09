Lions QB Jared Goff Gets Bad News After Uninspiring Win Over Dolphins

The Detroit Lions keep finding ways to win, even when their high-powered offense doesn’t show up.

That was the case again on Sunday, when the Lions grinded out a 19-9 win over the 1-7 Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. It was Detroit’s fourth straight victory.

The defense held Miami out of the end zone, and kicker Jake Bates did the rest with four field goals.

However, it wasn’t all good news for quarterback Jared Goff. The Pro Bowl quarterback found out after the game an impressive streak he had going of nearly two years had come to an end.

Jared Goff’s Touchdown Streak Abruptly Ended

Goff entered Sunday having thrown a touchdown pass in 30 straight regular-season games, according to the Lions’ official website.

The streak dated back to Thanksgiving 2024 when the Lions beat the Chicago Bears. Since then, Goff had thrown at least one touchdown pass in every game he played until Sunday.

Against the Dolphins, Goff finished 17 of 25 for 170 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception with a 70.4 passer rating. He was also sacked three times.

The 170 yards were a new season low for Goff too. It was also just the second time all season he failed to throw for multiple scores. His interception came in the first quarter on a tipped pass that landed in the hands of rookie cornerback Chris Johnson. It was just the second pick Goff has thrown this year too.

Goff’s streak nearly ended earlier this season against the Carolina Panthers before a late touchdown pass to tight end Sam LaPorta kept it alive.

This time, there was no late rescue.

The streak ends one game shy of Patrick Mahomes’ 31-game run from 2019 to 202, according to Detroit Sports Nation. For perspective: Drew Brees holds the NFL record with a touchdown pass in 54 straight games from 2009 to 2012.

Lions’ Offense Was Grounded by Dolphins

Goff wasn’t the only one who struggled on Sunday.

The Lions came into Week 9 with the league’s top-ranked offense, averaging 29 points and 395.4 yards per game. They finished with just 271 yards against Miami.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had just 74 yards on 20 carries. He did score Detroit’s lone touchdown on an 8-yard run on fourth down, his 11th scrimmage touchdown of the season. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown led the way with 86 receiving yards, while Jameson Williams’ 31-yard catch was the Lions’ longest play of the day.

Luckily for Detroit, the defense picked up the slack even without linebacker Jack Campbell. The All-Pro defender was placed on injured reserve this week after suffering a neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings. Lions players arrived at the stadium wearing Campbell’s No. 46 jersey.

“Kind of felt like we owed it to him,” head coach Dan Campbell said.

The Lions will want more from Goff and the offense when they face the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, next Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET.