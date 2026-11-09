Lions’ Dan Campbell Has Blunt Reaction to Jack Campbell’s Reported Desired Timeline

While it wasn’t the prettiest of victories, the Detroit Lions did what they had to on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the Sunshine State, picking up a 19-9 victory and improving their record to 6-2 through the first eight games of the 2026 campaign.

The victory was inspired by injured linebacker Jack Campbell, who suffered a frightening neck injury in last week’s victory in Detroit over the rival Minnesota Vikings.

Before the game, it was announced that Campbell had been placed on Injured Reserve, and right now, there is no official prognosis as to when or even if he could potentially return to the field.

But being the passionate athlete that he is, Campbell is reportedly already eyeing a potential return to action, and head coach Dan Campbell had the perfect response.

Detroit Lions Coach Dan Campbell Reacts To Report Of Jack Campbell Desired Return

During the game broadcast, CBS’s Melanie Collins reported on Dan Campbell visiting the injured linebacker in the hospital and his request to keep everything in order.

“Dan Campbell told us he had the opportunity to see Jack in the hospital this week,” CBS’s Melanie Collins said. “He said he’s doing well, he’s improving, he doesn’t want any tears or sympathy, and he is determined to get back on this football field, telling Dan Campbell, ‘Just make sure the house is taken care of until I can get back.'”

The Lions head coach had the perfect response – that’s Jack.

“He wants to come back. Are you surprised by anything from Jack? I mean, that’s Jack,” Campbell said. “Jack is all about the goal in front of me and I’m going to attack that goal and I’m going to destroy that goal and then I’ll move on to the next thing. So ultimately, as you know, he’s just the way he’s wired. He will do any and everything it will take to overcome any perception of adversity. That’s the way he is.”

The Lions’ Win Was Dedicated To Jack Campbell

Following the game, Dan Campbell said that the win was inspired by the injured linebacker, who remains in the hearts and minds of all Lions players and fans as he continues his recovery.

“All right, let me start here. A lot of what we said was, man, let’s win number six for 46,” Campbell said. “And we did that today. We got that done. I’ll start there. I told them as a coach, there’s things that we need to clean up. We can be much better. We created some of our own issues at times. Ultimately, we played pretty dang good defense. And then offensively, when we needed it, man, we hit some explosives. That one drive – within three plays, we scored and then we finished the game out on the hole. So, that was a good thing. As a human being, as their teammate, I’m unbelievably proud of them. For everything that this week has been, this has not been easy. It’s not been easy on anybody.”