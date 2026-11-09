Lions Star Details Week of Preparation Without Jack Campbell

The Detroit Lions won an emotional game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. The team had to overcome the injury to their leader, Jack Campbell, and win a game on the road after two straight division games. Defensive tackle Alim McNeil actually noted that the preparation for the week was more sound than ever on defense. That is because the team was motivated to win for their teammate who is still in the hospital.

“I feel like this week in our preparation, our details—everything was a little uptick; I really felt that,” admitted McNeil after the game.

McNeil made it clear that the difference was the motivation to win for Campbell.

“I really, really felt that. Because Jack, we know Jack. Jack is a huge presence on the field. He’s the quarterback of the defense. He adds a lot, and he brings a lot. And, missing him, you miss a lot.”

McNeil noted that the players knew they could not miss the little things that Campbell picks up in his preparation each week.

Detroit Lions Win With Jack Campbell’s Mentality in Week 9

McNeil also added that there was no complaining throughout the week because the team knows that they never hear anything from Campbell, and now he is in a much worse position.

“It’s just knowledge-wise and different things that Jack sees, but 100% we locked in this week, and we were like, this is what Jack would do. He’s going to go the extra mile,” exclaimed McNeil. “So, you know, a little bumps and bruises here. Well, Jack is in a completely different situation, so nobody was complaining about none of that this week. It was just straight ball.”

The Lions $97M star defensive tackle added that he was proud of the entire defense for stepping up when called upon this week.

“Yeah, it was just—it was simply that. It sounds cliché and all that stuff, you know, but we really tried to do our thing this week because we know Jack would do the same thing. So I really feel like we—like, this week our preparation, our details, everything was a little uptick. And I really felt that.”

The Lions held the Dolphins out of the End Zone

McNeil is Having Major Bounceback for Lions

McNeil is already having the best year of his NFL career. After three sacks in his first two seasons, the veteran broke out with five sacks in his third year. McNeil signed a $97M extension, but suffered an ACL injury in 2024 after just 3.5 sacks.

He came back in 2025, but was clearly not the same player. McNeil fought through injury but had one sack in ten healthy games. This year, he is clearly healthy. He already has a career-high 5.5 sacks in eight games.

He is leading a resurged Lions defense. Now, the team is winning for their star linebacker. The hot defense takes on the New England Patriots in Week 10.