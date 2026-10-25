Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford Does Something Nobody in NFL History Has Done

Regardless of how his NFL career ultimately turns out, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will always have a connection to the Detroit Lions, the club that selected him with the first overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and with whom he spent the first half of his career.

Stafford, who has already helped the Rams win a Super Bowl title, has now set a club franchise record, one that he’d already held with the Lions.

Former Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford Sets Rams History

Stafford, who is already the franchise record holder for most touchdowns thrown by a Linos quarterback, just set the same mark with the Rams, and has become the first NFL player in history to lead two different franchises in touchdown passes.

“Matthew Stafford is now the all-time leader in passing TDs in both Lions history (282) and Rams history (155 and counting),” NFL Insider Ari Meirov wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He’s the first player ever to hold the career TD-pass record for 2 franchises.”

The Rams, who are trying to rebound from a slow start to the season that’s seen them win only two of their first six games, have a considerable lead over the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City.

Coming into the contest, Stafford had thrown for 1,794 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has a 64.2 quarterback rating.

Matthew Stafford Started His Career With The Lions Before Being Dealt To The Rams

Stafford joined the Detroit Lions as the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, arriving just one season after Detroit went 0-16. He became the face of the franchise and helped lead the Lions to several playoff appearances, but never found sustained postseason success in Detroit.

The Lions eventually traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal that sent Jared Goff to Detroit. The move worked out for both sides, with Goff helping the Lions reach new heights.

Detroit made a deep playoff run in 2024, beating Stafford and the Rams at home before advancing to the NFC Championship Game.