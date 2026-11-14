Packers Legend Aaron Rodgers Sends Heartfelt Message After Family Reunion

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared a rare family moment Friday, Nov. 13, offering another sign of how much his personal life has changed.

Rodgers posted an Instagram photo alongside his younger brother, Jordan Rodgers, after visiting him at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The two smiled with their arms around each other. Jordan, an ESPN college football analyst, was working the Pittsburgh-Florida State game when his older brother stopped by.

“Really proud of how hard he’s worked to get to where he is now,” Rodgers wrote.

The message mattered because of the brothers’ history. Their relationship had been strained for much of Aaron’s tenure in Green Bay, with the family dispute becoming public in 2016.

Aaron Rodgers Shares Rare Moment With Younger Brother

Rodgers, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has spent much of 2026 rebuilding relationships with his family.

The former Packers star confirmed in September that he had reconnected with Jordan after years apart.

During an appearance on teammate Cameron Heyward’s “Not Just Football” podcast, Rodgers explained that he first met with his parents in Chico, California. He later visited his older brother, Luke, before meeting Jordan.

“There were tough conversations for sure, but I’m just in a much better headspace,” Rodgers said.

He credited his wife, Brittani, with helping him reach the point where he felt ready to repair those relationships.

Friday’s photograph offered a public glimpse of that progress.

The four-time NFL MVP has rarely shared such moments with Jordan. This time, the brothers appeared together in a joint Instagram post, with Aaron praising the broadcasting career his younger brother has built.

Aaron Rodgers’ Family Rift Became Public During Packers Career

The family tension first drew national attention in 2016, when Jordan appeared on ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

During the show, Jordan acknowledged that he and Aaron did not have much of a relationship. Their parents and older brother Luke also discussed the distance within the family.

Aaron was still in the middle of his Packers career at the time.

He spent 18 seasons in Green Bay, winning four MVP awards and leading the franchise to a Super Bowl championship before his departure in 2023.

While Rodgers built his Hall of Fame résumé, his relationship with his family remained a source of public scrutiny.

That began to change this year.

In July, Rodgers shared photographs with his parents and Luke. Jordan was absent from those pictures, though Aaron later confirmed they had spoken privately.

The relationship has since become more visible.

On Nov. 4, Jordan praised his brother during an ESPN appearance, identifying him as a quarterback he would trust in the AFC playoffs.

Nine days later, Aaron returned the support with his message from Pittsburgh.