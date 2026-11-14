Packers Get Kirk Cousins Starting Decision Days After Vikings Trade

The Green Bay Packers know who will start at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

And that’s because Kirk Cousins is officially back.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Friday, Nov. 13, that the 38-year-old quarterback will start against Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

The decision comes just a few days after Minnesota acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders, ending a week that hadn’t had a final call about the team’s quarterback situation.

O’Connell had declined to name a starter Wednesday.

By Friday, he had seen enough.

“It’s been really impressive what he’s been able to do,” O’Connell said, according to NFL.com.

Green Bay will clash versus an in-division opponent with a strong record against the franchise.

Packers Prepare for Kirk Cousins After Vikings Trade

Minnesota sent a 2027 third-round draft pick to Las Vegas on November 10 to bring Cousins back.

He spent six seasons with the Vikings from 2018 through 2023, including two under O’Connell.

Cousins threw for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine starts with the Raiders this season. He completed 64.1% of his passes.

Those stats put forth a sharp contrast to Minnesota’s recent quarterback problems.

Carson Wentz completed just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions in Monday’s 23-6 loss to Buffalo. Kyler Murray missed that game with a hamstring injury.

Cousins brings an arsenal of football IQ and ability different than what Wentz has, in addition to his notable victorious history.

According to Packers.com, the veteran owns a 6-4-1 career record against Green Bay. In his six wins, he has thrown 14 touchdowns without an interception.

But his return also holds a painful memory.

Cousins tore his Achilles tendon during Minnesota’s October 29, 2023, victory at Lambeau Field. It was his final appearance for the Vikings before leaving in free agency.

More than three years later, his first start since returning to Minnesota will come on the same field.

Matt LaFleur Reacts to Vikings’ Kirk Cousins Move

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has seen a great deal of Cousins.

He served as the quarterback’s position coach in Washington and expressed surprise that Minnesota acquired him for only a third-round selection.

“I was shocked when I saw what they traded him for,” LaFleur told Packers.com.

Green Bay’s defense expects a tricky matchup despite Cousins having only days to prepare.

Cornerback Javon Bullard lauded the veteran’s ability to anticipate plays and read defenses.

The Packers have reason to take the rematch seriously.

Minnesota defeated Green Bay 39-22 in Week 1 after scoring 29 unanswered points. The Packers went into the fourth quarter with a lead before the game slipped away.

Green Bay sits at 6-3, while Minnesota stands at 6-2.

A Packers victory would prevent a season sweep and tighten the NFC North race.

But first, Green Bay must stop a quarterback who has beaten the franchise six times.

And this time, Cousins reappears with something to prove at the stadium where his previous Vikings stint ended.