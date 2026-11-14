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Packers Make Final Micah Parsons Decision For Week 10 Vikings Bout

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Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers once again saw edge rusher Micah Parsons practice ahead of the team’s vital Week 10 matchup hosting the Minnesota Vikings.

And whilst Parsons did manage to participate in a limited fashion over the past few days, including a bull rush on tight end Tucker Kraft on Thursday, the team announced on Friday that he will once again not be available on game-day.

Packers’ Micah Parsons Out for Week 10

This means that the former Dallas Cowboy will have to wait until Week 12 at the earliest, after the Packers’ Week 11 bye, to finally see the field.

The wait for Parsons has gone on significantly longer than many imagined prior to the start of the season.

It was believed that the four-time All-Pro edge rusher would miss 4-6 weeks at the start of the season during the offseason, something that – as a minimum base – was confirmed when the 27-year old started the season on injured reserve.

When Will Micah Parsons Finally Play for the Packers?

Micah Parsons Green Bay Packers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 27: Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Parsons will instead miss at least 10 games and 11 weeks of the 2026 season.

The good news is that; given Green Bay designated him for return prior to Week 9, he has to be added to the roster ahead of Week 12, which implies he will make his long-awaited debut during their next outing against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

This is not fully confirmed by any means, but the signs would appear to be pointing that way. Regardless, for Week 10 the Packers will be relying on Barryn Sorrell, Dani Dennis-Sutton and – if he ends up suiting up after being handed a “questionable” designation this week – Lukas Van Ness.

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports journalist who covers the NFL (and sometimes MMA) for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in 2022 and has covered the NFL for multiple publications including Newsweek, Athlon Sports and On Sports Illustrated. More about Daniel Arwas

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Packers Make Final Micah Parsons Decision For Week 10 Vikings Bout

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