Packers Make Final Micah Parsons Decision For Week 10 Vikings Bout

The Green Bay Packers once again saw edge rusher Micah Parsons practice ahead of the team’s vital Week 10 matchup hosting the Minnesota Vikings.

And whilst Parsons did manage to participate in a limited fashion over the past few days, including a bull rush on tight end Tucker Kraft on Thursday, the team announced on Friday that he will once again not be available on game-day.

Packers’ Micah Parsons Out for Week 10

This means that the former Dallas Cowboy will have to wait until Week 12 at the earliest, after the Packers’ Week 11 bye, to finally see the field.

The wait for Parsons has gone on significantly longer than many imagined prior to the start of the season.

It was believed that the four-time All-Pro edge rusher would miss 4-6 weeks at the start of the season during the offseason, something that – as a minimum base – was confirmed when the 27-year old started the season on injured reserve.

When Will Micah Parsons Finally Play for the Packers?

Parsons will instead miss at least 10 games and 11 weeks of the 2026 season.

The good news is that; given Green Bay designated him for return prior to Week 9, he has to be added to the roster ahead of Week 12, which implies he will make his long-awaited debut during their next outing against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

This is not fully confirmed by any means, but the signs would appear to be pointing that way. Regardless, for Week 10 the Packers will be relying on Barryn Sorrell, Dani Dennis-Sutton and – if he ends up suiting up after being handed a “questionable” designation this week – Lukas Van Ness.