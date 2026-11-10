Packers’ Embattled NFC North Rival Eyes QB Trade Ahead of Week 10 Clash

The Green Bay Packers may clash against an incumbent quarterback — or an entirely new one — when the Minnesota Vikings visit Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 15.

Minnesota is exploring a quarterback trade following Carson Wentz’s disastrous performance against the Buffalo Bills.

The Packers lost to Minnesota in Week 1 and will soon encounter a division rival scrambling for answers at the game’s most important position.

Wentz completed just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions in Monday’s 23-6 loss. His 8.9 passer rating was the NFL’s lowest by a quarterback with at least 25 attempts since Sam Darnold’s infamous 2019 performance against New England.

Minnesota fell to 6-2. Yet the Vikings have little time to fix their passing attack before facing Jordan Love and the Packers.

Vikings Linked to Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones Before Packers Game

Rapoport discussed Minnesota’s quarterback options during ESPN’s alternate “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

“I know the Minnesota Vikings are gonna explore their options,” Rapoport said.

He identified Cousins, now with the Las Vegas Raiders, and Jones, currently with the Indianapolis Colts, as possible trade targets.

Cousins spent six seasons in Minnesota and played under Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell. Jones also has ties to the organization, having joined its practice squad in 2024.

But neither deal appears straightforward.

Rapoport said the Raiders have shown no indication they would trade Cousins. Meanwhile, The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero reported that Indianapolis informed Jones it would not move him before Tuesday’s deadline.

O’Connell did little to quiet the speculation after Monday’s loss.

“I’ll defer to Nolan [Teasley] on that,” O’Connell said when asked about a quarterback trade, according to NBC Sports.

Minnesota’s general manager now has a lingering decision with time running out.

Packers Could Battle Different Vikings QB in Week 10

Green Bay knows the damage Wentz can cause.

The veteran replaced an injured Kyler Murray during Minnesota’s 39-22 victory over the Packers on September 13.

Wentz completed 12 of 19 passes for 133 yards and three touchdowns. He finished with a 123.5 passer rating as Minnesota erased a 12-point deficit.

His performance Monday against Buffalo told a different story.

Murray remains sidelined by a hamstring injury, while Wentz’s struggles have surfaced worries about Minnesota’s depth.

The Vikings still have a talented defense and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Their offense, however, has failed to keep pace.

Sunday’s matchup is a chance for the Packers to avenge their season-opening loss and tighten the NFC North race.

Whether Minnesota brings in Cousins, Jones or some other veteran could change the challenge for Green Bay’s defense.

The Vikings have until Tuesday afternoon to make that decision. After that, the Packers will know a bit more about who they might face at Lambeau Field.